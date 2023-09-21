ReNAgade Therapeutics, a company unlocking the limitless potential for RNA medicinestoday announced that it has been named as one of the Endpoints 11 companies of 2023, awarded by Endpoints News editor John Carroll to the most promising private biotechnology companies in the industry.

"To be included as one of the Endpoints 11 top private biotech companies is not only a great honor for our young company, but also recognition from the industry of what we've already accomplished in the past 18 months toward our aim of overcoming the current limitations of RNA medicines," said Amit D. Munshi, Chief Executive Officer of ReNAgade. "The Company has continued to grow since our $300 million Series A financing round, building on our world-class, multidisciplinary team that is dedicated to innovating delivery technology and bringing an array of genomic medicine tools under one roof. We look forward to expanding the reach of RNA medicine beyond what was previously thought possible, beginning with important preclinical extra-hepatic data which we expect to present soon."

ReNAgade has built a broad portfolio of proprietary RNA delivery systems, including novel lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), together with comprehensive genomic coding, editing and insertion technologies to precisely correct disease on an unprecedented scale and profoundly expand the array of addressable diseases.

About ReNAgade Therapeutics

ReNAgade exists to unlock the potential for RNA medicines to treat disease anywhere in the body. We combine our novel RNA delivery platforms with a comprehensive RNA platform allowing for an all-RNA system for coding, editing, and gene insertion to develop new medicines.

To accelerate the future of medicine, we bring together a team with deep RNA and delivery expertise to develop paradigm-shifting RNA medicines.

ReNAgade Therapeutics-RNA Without Limits

For more information about the company, its technologies, and its leadership, visit www.renagadetx.com

