PSYC Corp. Acquires Stock Day Media, Talks Scalability and Revenue Generation on The Stock Day Podcast

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / PSYC Corp. (OTC Pink Market:PSYC)("the Company"), a multimedia holding company and leading media authority for emerging industries such as medicinal psychedelics, recently announced the acquisition of Stock Day Media, one of the fastest growing media outlets for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. On the Stock Day Podcast, CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined host Matthew Dunehoo to discuss the acquisition and the Company's plans for expansion.

"We're very excited overall about the acquisition here of Stock Day Media," said PSYC Corp. CEO, David Flores. "You know, I've been a proud guest on the Stock Day Podcast for over three years now, really since I took over as CEO of PSYC Corp. back in the summer of 2020." Flores went on to explain why Stock Day was a great fit for the Company. "Stock Day has done a great job with developing a platform that really does help CEOs and companies amplify their messaging," said Flores. "With Stock Day, we have the opportunity to bring in a media asset that is revenue generating. They've been consistently doing north of $200,000 a year in gross annual revenue earnings for the last several years and some of their best years have resulted in revenues of around half a million dollars."

In addition to the Stock Day Media acquisition, Flores highlighted other strategic moves made by PSYC Corp. to diversify its media holdings, including its strategic partnership with Target Media and the acquisitions of Technical420 and On The Bids, which closed in September of last year. "We are building each of these media platforms so that we can establish a diversified revenue stream here for the company that will ultimately contribute to the bottom line and help

us with our objective of strengthening our balance sheet," explained Flores.

The acquisition of Stock Day Media is another major step forward for PSYC Corp. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Spotlight Media Corporation, representing a scalable revenue-generating asset. With the addition of Stock Day Media, PSYC Corp. is further positioned to become a major player in the media industry. The Company is looking forward to leveraging the platform to expand its reach and further its mission of providing quality content to its growing

audience.

To hear the entire interview with David Flores, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8371364-psyc-corp-acquires-stock-day-media-talks-scalability-and-revenue-generation-on-the-stock-day-po

About PSYC Corporation (OTC Pink Market:PSYC)

PSYC Corporation (the "Company" or "PSYC") is a forward-thinking multimedia leader for progressive and emerging market sectors such as medicinal psychedelics and cannabis. Management's assessment is that through the diversified collection of multimedia platforms the Company owns and operates, and most specifically through the news, information, and engaging content they each produce and publish respectively, PSYC has effectively positioned itself at the forefront of some of today's most dynamic and opportunity-filled market sectors.

About Spotlight Media Corporation

Spotlight Media Corporation ("SMC") (www.spotlightmediacorp.com) is a Nevada Corporation and is a privately held wholly owned subsidiary of PSYC that was incorporated on February 8, 2022.

SMC currently owns and operates Psychedelic Spotlight which, according to the Company, has emerged as a recognized industry-leading multimedia platform dedicated to covering the growing movement across society involving psychedelic-assisted healing. Additionally, SMC also operates PSPACE, a psychedelic integration and mental wellness consumer-facing platform being developed to effectively meet the demands linked to the expanding interest and

curiosity across society related to the healing and therapeutic wonders of psychedelics and other plant based and holistic modalities.

SMC's service-focused media platforms include Technical 420, On the Bids, and Mushroom Stocks which each serve publicly traded companies operating in the sectors of cannabis, mining and precious metals, and medicinal psychedelics and have become valuable informational resources for individuals following each of these respective market sectors.

