Partnership Includes Education and Training to Increase Clinician Confidence in the Use of CEM, an Emerging Breast Imaging Modality

Hologic Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) and Bayer today announced an international partnership to deliver contrast-enhanced mammography (CEM) solutions to improve the detection of breast cancer for women in multiple countries across the European, Canadian and Asia Pacific regions.

CEM is a highly sensitive and relatively low-cost breast imaging modality that combines digital mammography with the administration of a contrast agent to support breast cancer diagnosis and guide treatment decisions.1

The partnership brings together the companies' leading technologies (Hologic mammography gantries and Bayer CEM-approved injection systems) to enable the administration of contrast media during a mammography examination. With the new agreement, Bayer and Hologic aim to optimally support radiologists and their teams' needs by providing a comprehensive product package along with the hands-on training needed to effectively implement CEM into their facility's workflow.

"Over the past several years, we've seen an increased interest in contrast-enhanced mammography as an additional diagnostic modality. Our partnership with Bayer will enable clinicians around the world to offer CEM as part of the breast cancer diagnostic workflow," said Tanja Brycker, Vice President, Strategic Development, Breast and Skeletal Health and GYN Solutions at Hologic. "As one of the world leaders in mammography and women's health, we are committed to enabling healthier lives everywhere, every day. By increasing access to additional breast imaging technology to women across the globe, our international partnership with Bayer is a compelling example of that commitment in action."

"Breast cancer is the world's most prevalent cancer,2 impacting millions of women and their loved ones around the globe," said Gerd Krueger, President of Radiology at Bayer. "Accurate and timely detection is crucial to improve patient outcomes and save patients' lives. We are excited to join forces with Hologic to deliver a comprehensive solution to our customers and increase access to an emerging breast imaging modality that can help improve diagnostic accuracy as well as provide an alternative imaging option for many women who need it."

About Breast Cancer and Contrast-Enhanced Mammography

In 2020, there were 2.3 million women diagnosed with breast cancer and 685,000 deaths globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).2 Breast cancer treatment can be very effective, especially when the disease is identified early. The value of CEM as an adjunct to mammography is affirmed by an increasing number of independent scientific publications. It can be performed as part of an everyday clinical practice and used in various clinical settings, such as inconclusive findings in previous imaging procedures, or preoperative assessment of the extent of the disease. It can also be a helpful tool when MRI is unavailable or contraindicated.

About Hologic Inc.

Hologic Inc. is a global medical technology innovator focused on improving the health and well-being of women, their families and communities through early detection and treatment. Its advancements include invention of the world's first commercial 3D mammography system to find breast cancer earlier; leadership in testing for cervical cancer, sexually transmitted infections and respiratory illnesses; and minimally invasive surgical technologies for uterine fibroids, abnormal uterine bleeding and pediatric procedures. The company also champions women through the Hologic Global Women's Health Index, which provides a science-backed data roadmap for improving women's well-being.

Hologic, 3D Mammography and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About Radiology at Bayer

As a true life-science company with a heritage of over 100 years in radiology, Bayer is committed to providing excellence from innovative products to high-quality services to support efficient and optimized patient care. Bayer offers a leading portfolio of contrast media for computed tomography (CT), X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), along with devices for their precise administration, informatics solutions and a medical imaging platform delivering access to applications, including those enabled by Artificial Intelligence (AI). Bayer's radiology products generated close to 2 billion euros in sales in 2022. Based on the company's ambition to outperform the radiology market's average annual growth rate of 5% by 2030, Bayer is highly committed to research and development, which includes leveraging AI and driving innovation in medical imaging. Each of these offerings provides effective tools to support radiologists in their mission to deliver treatment-critical answers and a clear direction from diagnosis to care.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life-science fields of healthcare and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2022, the Group employed around 101,000 people and had sales of 50.7 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

This information is not intended as a product solicitation or promotion where such activities are prohibited. For specific information on what products are available for sale in a particular country, please contact a local Hologic sales representative or write to womenshealth@hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic Inc.

_____________________

1 Covington MF. Contrast-Enhanced Mammography Implementation, Performance, and Use for Supplemental Breast Cancer Screening. Radiol Clin North Am. 2021 Jan;59(1):113-128. doi: 10.1016/j.rcl.2020.08.006. Epub 2020 Oct 29. PMID: 33222993.

2 World Health Organization. Breast Cancer. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/breast-cancer#:~:text=As%20of%20the%20end%20of,increasing%20rates%20in%20later%20life. Last accessed 6 September 2023.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921375830/en/

Contacts:

Hologic Media Contact:

Bridget Perry

Director, Corporate Communications

+1 508.263.8654

bridget.perry@hologic.com

Hologic Investor Contact:

Ryan Simon

Vice President, Investor Relations

+1 858.410.8514

ryan.simon@hologic.com

Bayer Media Contact:

Simone Leyendecker

Communications Business Partner Bayer Radiology

+49 174.9508190

simone.leyendecker@bayer.com