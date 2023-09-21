Breezer Ventures, Inc.: Breezer Ventures Inc,(BRZV) Along with its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Magnum Finest Spirits, Commences Commercial Production of its Exclusive Magnum 1770 Branded Gin to be Released in it's Innovative BiB and Two Popular Bottle Sizes

Breezer maintains its Current Information Tier status, and its OTC Markets disclosures are current.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Breezer Ventures Inc. (the company or Breezer) (OTC PINK:BRZV) is excited to announce commencement of Commercial Production of its Magnum 1770 Gin, expanding its product lineup of Exceptional Bourbon, Ultra Premium Vodka, a wildly popular Lemonade, and Flavored Spirits.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Magnum Finest Spirits Inc., the company has developed its Esteemed Magnum 1770 Gin with the skilled guidance of their master distiller partners, Kalifornia Distilleries Inc. in Murrieta, CA.

Using a centuries old family recipe, and leveraging 300 years of family distilling heritage, Magnum 1770 Gin is distinguished by juniper, and its proprietary blend of botanicals, giving it a smooth finish, and luxurious taste.

Magnum 1770 Gin will be offered in three formats, in its innovative, eco conscious, and conspicuous 1.75 L Bag in a Box (BiB), and stylish square bottles in 750 ML and 1.75 L. All of Magnum's products can be distinguished by its unique and distinctive billboard style labeling.

Magnum 1770 fine spirits are all distilled using small batch, hand crafted techniques ensuring unmatched quality, flavor, and profile.

The company commenced production beginning in the 4th quarter with sales flowing in the subsequent quarter. We expect our products to be on the shelves of the big box wholesale outlets, grocery stores, and trending bars and restaurants starting immediately in Southern California, followed by Nevada, particularly in Las Vegas, and expanding throughout the country.

Breezer Ventures Inc. (Ticker:BRZV) plans to file with FINRA, for a new name and symbol change, to greater reflect its focus on MAGNUM FINEST SPIRITS INC., a distilled spirits and marketing company with an exceptional line of products, and a centuries long history of distilling tradition.

Freddy Figueroa, Breezer CEO recently revealed that "Our Magnum 1770 Gin has been developed over a 300 year period, and recently perfected by our partner master distillers at Kalifornia Distilleries in Murrieta, located in Southern California.

Through extensive testing, research, and sampling, our Gin has been enthusiastically received by industry heavyweights, distributors, bar and restaurant/ business owners, and random sample groups alike. We are excited to launch our first exclusive products, as promised, ahead of schedule. We believe Magnum 1770 Gin will be an esteemed choice, and sought after by a broad range of enthusiasts, to Gin aficionados.

Our official, and highly sought after Magnum 1770 VIP Gin Launch Gala Party is being planned, as we speak."

Magnum 1770 will also be debuting its striking marketing and special event model influencer team shortly.

Magnum expects in the coming months to be announcing some exciting additions to its management team, as well as the launch of additional new trending products, in efforts to bolster the company's asset base.

About Breezer Ventures Inc. / Magnum Finest Spirits Inc.

Magnum is a distilled spirits and marketing company offering products with a centuries long history of outstanding quality.

What separates Magnum from the pack is functionally innovative and environmentally conscious packaging, using its Bag in a Box (BiB) technology, and distinctive billboard style labeling.

Never to be associated with discount or bulk, top shelf Magnum 1770 branded products include an exceptional Bourbon, premium Vodka, an esteemed Gin, and it's wildly popular Lemonade, as well as trending Flavored Spirits.

Magnum 1770 will use the catch phrase:

"300 YEARS OF FAMILY DISTILLING FINE SPIRITS, LEGALLY since 2015"

The company plans to expand on it's relationships with the big box wine and liquor stores, warehouse liquor emporiums, traditional liquor stores, VIP and trending restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

Magnum has offices in Las Vegas NV, and in Murrieta, California.

