Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QK61 | ISIN: DK0061411964 | Ticker-Symbol: 8GN
Frankfurt
21.09.23
09:15 Uhr
0,520 Euro
-0,012
-2,26 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CESSATECH A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CESSATECH A/S 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.09.2023 | 14:42
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cessatech announces last participant dosed in pivotal trial 0205 with lead candidate CT001

  • Last participant has been randomised in clinical trial 0205 investigating efficacy and safety of CT001 relative to placebo and two comparative active arms
  • Primary aim is to show that CT001 offers a better pain reduction and safety profile compared to the comparative arms and placebo
  • Top-line results are anticipated during Q4 2023 once data has been analysed

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cessatech A/S ("Cessatech" or "the Company") announces that the last participant has been randomized in clinical trial 0205, investigating the postoperative analgesic efficacy of CT001 in adults, following impacted mandibular third molar extraction, a randomised, double-blind placebo-controlled trial with 220 participants.

The trial is part of the Paediatric Investigation Plan (PIP) for CT001 nasal spray that has been agreed by the European Medicines Agency. The trial is conducted in adults as it is considered unethical to perform placebo-controlled pain trials in children. The previous trials 0201, 0204, and 0206 will be combined in a final modelling and simulation study to evaluate the dose response profile for CT001. The last clinical safety study 0202 is expected to be initiated later this year.

Jes Trygved, CEO, Cessatech said,"We are very pleased that we have now reached the important milestone with recruitment of the last participant in trial 0205. This trial is the biggest so far in Cessatech's history with 220 adults recruited and the clinical team, dental clinics and site have really worked hard to reach this important milestone. We are grateful to both the team and the adults that participated in this trial. We now wait with excitement for the next step, the remaining follow up visits and then data will get cleaned and results analysed. We expect to have top-line results during Q4."

For more information about Cessatech, please contact:
Jes Trygved, CEO
Phone: +45 9387 2309
E-mail: jes.trygved@cessatech.com
www.cessatech.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/19921/3835914/2310659.pdf

230921 - update on CT001 0205 LPLV_final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cessatech-announces-last-participant-dosed-in-pivotal-trial-0205-with-lead-candidate-ct001-301934869.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.