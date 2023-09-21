A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.: A2Z Forms Strategic Advisory Board, Appoints Former Walmart and Starbucks Supply Chain Executive

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. ("A2Z") ("Company"), (NASDAQ:AZ)(TSXV:AZ), a global leader in innovative technology solutions, today announced the formation of the Cust2Mate advisory board, alongside the appointment of Steve Robinson as a member of the advisory board, to help guide strategic initiatives and drive company growth. With over 30 years of experience in supply chain and operations, Steve brings a deep understanding of the retail industry from his roles at Walmart and Starbucks.

A2Z is leveraging its advisory board to help scale and expand its Cust2Mate solution, an AI and computer vision-equipped smart shopping cart. Cust2Mate's transition to a global software platform provider is strengthened by successful deployments with leading retailers, solidifying A2Z Cust2mate's position as an industry pioneer with its advisory board's strategic guidance.

Steve Robinson previously served as the Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Walmart Inc., one of the world's largest and most influential retailers. In this role, he oversaw the management of the company's supply chain, driving operational efficiencies and ensuring seamless logistics across Walmart's extensive network. In a similar role at the Starbucks Corporation as the Vice President of the Starbucks Center of Supply Chain Excellence, he played a key part in fueling hyper-growth and delivering substantial value, contributing significantly to Starbucks' global success.

Now, Steve serves as the CEO and founder of The Supply Chain Project.ORG, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, where his commitment to reducing human suffering, social justice, and hunger eradication through supply chain strategies is evident.

"We are thrilled to establish our advisory board and bring Steve Robinson on as a pivotal member," said Guy Mordoch, CEO of Cust2Mate. "His extensive experience at Walmart, Starbucks and his other position brings invaluable insights that will greatly benefit our strategic initiatives. Steve's commitment to supply chain excellence and sustainability aligns perfectly with our vision of driving positive change in the retail industry, starting with our Cust2Mate smart carts."

Steve's extensive knowledge in both asset-based and non-asset-based logistics equips him with a comprehensive understanding of the complexities and challenges faced by global retailers. His expertise spans strategic planning, procurement, manufacturing, distribution, and international logistics. As a Cust2Mate advisory board member, Steve will help to ensure that the Cust2Mate solution aligns with the needs and demands of major retailers, positioning the company as a pioneer of technology that is blazing a trail in the supermarket industry.

"I am thrilled to join the advisory board and look forward to collaborating with the A2Z and Cust2Mate teams to drive innovation and create a positive impact on a global scale," said Steve Robinson, CEO and founder of The Supply Chain Project.ORG and Cust2mate advisory board member. "I'm confident that our collective efforts will contribute significantly to the success and impact of the companies, furthering our mission to transform the grocery business and drive positive change worldwide."

The formation of the advisory board positions A2Z Cust2Mate to further drive innovation, streamline operations, and create sustainable growth opportunities. The recent partnership between Cust2Mate and retail integrator IR2S to deploy 30,000 smart carts between 2023 and 2026 across renowned retail chains in France strengthens A2Z Cust2Mate's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions that transform the retail landscape.

For more information about A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. and its Cust2Mate solution, please visit www.a2zas.com or www.cust2mate.com.

###

About A2Z Smart Technologies Corp

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. creates innovative solutions for complex challenges. A2Z's flagship product is an advanced proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping cart. With its user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, Cust2Mate streamlines the retail shopping experience by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payment so that customers can simply "pick & go", and bypass long cashier checkout lines. This results in a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

Investor Relations Contact Information

Hanover International Inc.

Jh@hanoverintlinc.com

(1) 760 564 7400

Company Contact Information:

Gadi Graus, President

Gadi.g@a2zas.com

+972-73-3700544

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectations. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, and the risks relating to our business -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com) and with the Securities and Exchange Commission (see www.sec.gov). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere.

SOURCE: A2Z Smart Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786238/a2z-forms-strategic-advisory-board-appoints-former-walmart-and-starbucks-supply-chain-executive