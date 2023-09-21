Alpha II LLC: Alpha II, LLC Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification validates Alpha II, LLC is committed to strong cybersecurity and meeting key regulations to protect sensitive data

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Alpha II, LLC, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management solutions, today announced the ClaimStaker, and CodeWizard (web services, Easy Coder, Zero Balance Review, and SDK) solutions - hosted at their active/active data centers in the corporate headquarters in Tallahassee, FL and in Aurora, CO - have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization's ClaimStaker, and CodeWizard (web services, Easy Coder, Zero Balance, and SDK) solutions have met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Alpha II in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Without consistency, transparency, and reliability, an information security assessment can't provide the requisite level of assurances needed to make important business decisions. That's why we focus on producing the highest quality reports available," said Scott Schimpf, Alpha II Chief of Technology. "Achievement of a HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is a reliable assurance that Alpha II takes compliance and information risk management seriously."

About Alpha II

For decades, Alpha II's software-as-a-service products have supported medical coding, compliance, revenue analysis and claims editing for healthcare providers. Continuously updated in real-time, Alpha II's proprietary rules engine is used across a wide range of provider specialties and payer types, producing the industry's most comprehensive coding and billing content database. The Company's products integrate with electronic health record, practice management, revenue cycle management, and provider information systems. Alpha II's suite of solutions across claims editing, coding, insurance verification, denials prevention, and MIPS reporting support the revenue cycle workflows of providers across the country. For additional information, please visit www.alphaii.com.

