Revolutionizing Homeowners Insurance: Openly Announces $100M in Series D Funding Led by Eden Global Partners

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Openly, the premium homeowners insurance provider, today announced it has raised $100 million in Series D funding. The round was led by Eden Global Partners, a financial institution specializing in providing long term capital solutions and strategic financial guidance, with additional participation from a mix of current and new investors including Gradient Ventures, Clocktower Technology Ventures, Trinity Capital, and others. As part of the transaction, David Dwek, Eden Global Partner's Chief Executive Officer, has joined Openly's Board of Directors.

Openly, used exclusively by independent insurance agents, aims to transform the homeowners insurance journey by offering comprehensive coverage and best-in-class customer service, all through its industry-leading and proprietary technology platform. Co-Founders Ty Harris and Matt Wielbut identified an opportunity to revolutionize homeowners insurance by supporting the highly effective independent agent channel with a platform that streamlines agency processes, expands coverage, improves risk underwriting, and enhances the claims experience.

"Openly's growth continues to be fueled by the support of investors, employees, and independent agents who all value the game-changing approach we bring to the insurance space," said Ty Harris, Co-Founder and CEO of Openly. "Eden Global Partners is an ideal firm to support our pursuit of the massive, long-term opportunity to modernize homeowners insurance in the United States, and we're thrilled to have them as our partner. It's a perfect match."

Openly continuously demonstrates its value to not only independent agents, but also to the broader insurance industry. Openly now serves 30,000 independent agents across 21 states in the U.S. with no signs of slowing down. The company's high-quality products and services are best demonstrated by its 90% plus customer retention rate.

"We are thrilled to partner with Openly as it continues to advance its mission to revolutionize the homeowners insurance industry," said David Dwek, Chief Executive Officer of Eden Global Partners. "Openly's technology expertise, experienced leadership team, and commitment to providing an exceptional customer experience are truly redefining the insurance industry's future. We look forward to working with Openly and contributing to its continued success at this important inflection point in its evolution."

"Openly's modern and transparent homeowners insurance experience is winning over agents and homeowners en masse," said Zach Bratun-Glennon, Founder and General Partner of Gradient Ventures. "Our belief that insurance built from the ground-up on a technology would truly differentiate product and performance, is proving true. We are excited to enter this new chapter and scale with the Openly team and its partners."

About Openly

Openly is a remote-first premium homeowners insurance company. Its centralized platform offers comprehensive coverage, market-leading technology, and exceptional service. Founded by industry veterans in 2017, Openly is dedicated to delivering modern and transparent homeowners insurance and empowering independent agents across America. In 2023, Openly was named a Forbes America's Best Startup Employer and Inc. Best Workplace. For more information, visit Openly.com or linkedin.com/openlyllc.

About Eden Global Partners

Eden Global Partners, located in New York City, is committed to building lasting relationships with entrepreneurs shaping a better world. The firm's strategic financial guidance and extensive network of capital partners help companies scale, innovate, and develop sustainable, long-term value. Eden's core mandate is to find the most impactful companies in the world and deliver flexible capital solutions, whether in the form of its own capital or alongside Eden's global network of like-minded partners. For more information about Eden, visit www.edengp.com or www.linkedin.com/company/eden-global-partners.

