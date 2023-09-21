Ximen Mining Corp.: Ximen Mining Airborne LiDAR Survey Results Amelia Gold Project Rock Creek, BC

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") announces that it has conducted an interpretation of the results from a LiDAR survey completed at its Amelia Property, located at historic Camp McKinney near Rock Creek in southern British Columbia.

Figure 2. LiDAR DEM and features identified.

The Amelia property covers the historic Cariboo-Amelia gold mine in Camp McKinney near Rock Creek, BC in the Greenwood Mining Division. Over its history, the Cariboo-Amelia mine produced 81,602 ounces of gold and 32,439 ounces of silver from 112,254 tonnes milled (BC Minfile). The mine is part of a 4-kilometer system of gold-quartz veins. Ximen is exploring for extensions to the historic mine and to discover new mineralized zones.

A helicopter-borne LiDAR survey was completed over an area of 7.7 square kilometers see in (Figure 1 Below). The survey resulted in two products: a digital elevation model (DEM) and an orthophoto mosaic. The purpose of the survey was to obtain a high-resolution topographic base and updated orthophotos of the area. The DEM was used to identify lineaments related to geological and geomorphological features.

Lineaments were identified from the DEM that correspond to topographic lows and are interpreted as either faults, dikes, or bedding traces. Two domains are defined by the trends of lineaments. In the western area, lineaments trend predominantly 112° and 235°, whereas in the eastern area, they trend 160° and 25° (Figure 2). The two domains are separated by a prominent south-southeast trending lineament that is interpreted as a significant cross-fault. Other than this apparent fault, the lineaments are interpreted as reflecting the traces of folded strata. This interpretation agrees with previous geological mapping but suggests that there is large-scale folding in the area of the Amelia property.

Figure 1. Amelia Property map showing survey area.

Lineaments were identified from the DEM that correspond to topographic lows and are interpreted as either faults, dikes, or bedding traces. Two domains are defined by the trends of lineaments. In the western area, lineaments trend predominantly 112° and 235°, whereas in the eastern area, they trend 160° and 25° (Figure 2). The two domains are separated by a prominent south-southeast trending lineament that is interpreted as a significant cross-fault. Other than this apparent fault, the lineaments are interpreted as reflecting the traces of folded strata. This interpretation agrees with previous geological mapping but suggests that there is large-scale folding in the area of the Amelia property.

The pattern of lineaments reveals a possible fundamental control on the location of the mineralization within the gold-quartz vein system that extends across the property. Except for the Anarchist vein in the southwest, which is hosted within intrusive rocks, mapped quartz veins in the western domain lie parallel to the lineaments. In the eastern domain, veins trend across the 160° lineament trend in its western part but trend parallel to lineaments in the easternmost part. If the lineaments indicate the traces of strata, quartz veins lie parallel to the stratigraphy in the western domain and in the eastern domain, the veins crosscut strata in the western part but swing to follow southeast trending stratigraphy in the easternmost area. The area of historic mining corresponds to the area where the veins trend across strata.

Additional features reflecting infrastructure such as logging roads and previous exploration workings were identified using a combination of the digital elevation model (DEM) (Figure 2 Above) and the orthomosaic (Figure 3 below).

Figure 3. Image of the orthomosaic from the LiDAR survey showing lineaments identified.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Dr. Mathew Ball, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Ximen Mining Corp. and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Christopher R. Anderson"

Christopher R. Anderson,

President, CEO and Director

604 488-3900

Investor Relations: 604-488-3900, ir@XimenMiningCorp.com

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects, The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under an option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

Ximen is a publicly listed company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XIM, in the USA under the symbol XXMMF, and in Frankfurt, Munich, and Berlin Stock Exchanges in Germany under the symbol 1XMA and WKN with the number as A2JBKL.

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval and the exercise of the Option by Ximen. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Except to the extent required by applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements include the possibility that the TSX Venture Exchange may not accept the proposed transaction in a timely manner, if at all. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Ximen Mining Corp

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4 Tel: 604-488-3900

SOURCE: Ximen Mining Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786241/ximen-mining-airborne-lidar-survey-results-amelia-gold-project-rock-creek-bc