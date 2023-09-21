Swiss scientists claim no distribution grid expansion is needed to increase the share of solar PV in energy systems, but they warn that priority dispatch for PV during peak loads may become a serious issue in the years to come. Among a range of recommendations, they proposed reducing peak loads by developing grid-serving behavior with PV system owners could help.Researchers from the Bern University of Applied Sciences (BFH) have proposed a series of measures to help solar PV increase its share in a given country's energy system without the need for building additional, costly distribution infrastructure. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...