First tour stop in Silicon Valley to feature renowned author and expert on artificial intelligence (AI) and process innovation Tom Davenport , with leaders from Lyft , Deloitte , Fortune Brands Innovations , Enovis , Lyell Immunopharma and more sharing real-life case studies and discussing how organizations can harness AI to accelerate digital modernization

Boomi debuts Boomi AI, providing attendees a hands-on opportunity to experience how Boomi's newest offering connects applications, data, processes, people, and things faster than ever before

Boomi, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced the Boomi World Tour, a premiere series of exclusive, in-person events bringing together Boomi customers, prospects, and partners to hear directly from Boomi leadership, industry experts, and visionaries on how organizations can leave complexity behind and synchronize everything, everywhere, with AI-driven integration and automation.

Boomi Launches World Tour, Bringing Together Visionary Leaders and Industry Experts to Prepare Businesses for the AI Revolution (Graphic: Business Wire)

The Boomi World Tour is a series of 10 events over eight weeks, including three Partner Summits designed especially for Boomi partners, global systems integrators, and OEMs. The tour kicks off in Menlo Park, CA, October 3-4, 2023, where attendees will have opportunities to connect and learn throughout the two days, with an action-packed agenda:

Day 1 October 3, 2023 Boomi World Tour Silicon Valley

Boomi CEO Steve Lucas describes how artificial intelligence will change the entire data integration and automation landscape, enabling businesses to overcome digital fragmentation, application sprawl, and other pressing challenges.

describes how artificial intelligence will change the entire data integration and automation landscape, enabling businesses to overcome digital fragmentation, application sprawl, and other pressing challenges. Esteemed author and expert on AI and process innovation Tom Davenport talks about his new book "All In on AI," and how organizations can harness AI technologies to revolutionize their business.

talks about his new book "All In on AI," and how organizations can harness AI technologies to revolutionize their business. Boomi's Chief Product and Technology Officer , Ed Macosky (CPTO) ; Head of Engineering , Rajesh Raheja ; and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) , Matt McLarty reveal recent product advancements, demonstrate Boomi AI in action, and discuss Boomi's product vision for the future.

, ; , ; and , reveal recent product advancements, demonstrate Boomi AI in action, and discuss Boomi's product vision for the future. Boomi's ?Chief Marketing Officer, Alison Biggan, moderates a panel with CTO Matt McLarty ; Head of Architecture and AI Strategy Mike Bachman ; Global Head of Product Marketing Ann Maya , and Lyell Immunopharma's Director , Corporate IT , Sean Doyle as they conduct a thought-provoking and interactive session about how to get AI-ready and the impact generative AI could have on businesses.

moderates a panel with ; ; , and , , as they conduct a thought-provoking and interactive session about how to get AI-ready and the impact generative AI could have on businesses. As the event's host and MC, renowned Silicon Valley Technology Correspondent Lisa Martin moderates a Boomi customer and partner panel with Deloitte , Lyft Inc. , Fortune Brands Innovations , and Enovis Corporation as they share how their organizations have harnessed the power of the Boomi platform to drive radical innovation, overcome integration challenges, and achieve remarkable results.

moderates a Boomi customer and partner panel with , , , and as they share how their organizations have harnessed the power of the Boomi platform to drive radical innovation, overcome integration challenges, and achieve remarkable results. A Product Strategy Deep Dive will feature an interactive escape room experience where attendees get hands-on with the Boomi platform.

Boomi will also unveil the North America winners of the Boomi Customer Innovation Awards, highlighting their successful, real-life use cases.

Day 2 October 4, 2023 Boomi Partner Summit

Boomi's North America Partner Summit features a full day of educational content and focused listening sessions, providing partners an opportunity to learn about Boomi's product roadmap and updates to its partner program. Highlights will include:

Welcome and opening remarks from Boomi CEO Steve Lucas.

A series of sessions featuring Boomi executives: Senior Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels Dan McAllister spotlights the "Power of the Partner;" CTO Matt McLarty provides perspectives on Boomi AI and emerging trends; and CPTO Ed Macosky dives into a partner-focused product discussion.

A celebration of the North America winners of Boomi's annual Partner Awards.

"Businesses today are overwhelmed with IT complexity, digital fragmentation, and application sprawl, to name just a few challenges. They're hearing that AI is the answer to their problems, but they aren't sure how to effectively use it," said Steve Lucas, Chief Executive Officer at Boomi. "At the Boomi World Tour and Partner Summit events, business leaders will learn how to future-proof their organizations, overcome complexity, and stay ahead of the rapid pace of change with AI-powered intelligent integration and automation."

Next Stops on the Boomi World Tour

The Boomi World Tour is traveling to preeminent cities around the globe, featuring unique content, local leaders, and innovative customers at each stop. Upcoming tour stops include:

London, UK October 10, 2023

Featuring guest speaker Andrew Humphreys, Senior Director Analyst, Gartner

Amsterdam, Netherlands October 12, 2023

Featuring guest speaker Shawn Rogers, CEO, BARC US

Featuring guest speaker Shawn Rogers, CEO, BARC US

Lisbon, Portugal October 30 31, 2023

EMEA Partner Summit

EMEA Partner Summit

Sydney, Australia November 14, 2023

APJ Analyst Day and Partner Summit

APJ Analyst Day and Partner Summit

Sydney, Australia November 15, 2023

Featuring guest speaker Matt Boon, Senior Research Director, ADAPT

Featuring guest speaker Matt Boon, Senior Research Director, ADAPT

Register today for these free, in-person events.

