Roblon A/S: Interim report Q3 2022/23

Roblon's revenue and earnings for the first three quarters of 2022/23 fell short of expectations

Selected financial highlights:

The Group's order intake amounted to DKKm 233.8 in Q1-Q3 2022/23 (DKKm 313.1).

At the end of July 2023, the Group's order book amounted to DKKm 97.6 (DKKm 123.7).

Revenue of DKKm 250.1 (DKKm 262.0), which was below expectations.

Gross margin of 48.5% (49.1%).

Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) of DKKm 3.8 (DKKm 10.8).

Operating loss before special items (EBIT) of DKKm 16.7 (a loss of DKKm 9.3).

Financial items amounted to a net expense of DKKm 4.0 (net income of DKKm 7.1).





Sale of head office building in Frederikshavn

Company Announcement no. 9 of 8 September 2023 detailed Roblon's sale of the building at a cash-based price of DKKm 27 effective at 31 October 2023. The profit from the sale will be reported under special items and will lift EBIT after special items by around DKKm 17.5. In addition, the group will receive a net cash inflow in the range of DKKm 25-26 in connection with the sale.

Full-year guidance for 2022/23:

Based on the reported revenue, EBITDA and EBIT for Q1-Q3 2022/23 and in view of the major uncertainties that continue to exist, Management downgraded its full-year guidance for 2022/23 on 14 August 2023, most recently clarified in Company Announcement no. 9 of 8 September 2023.

Revenue in the DKKm 360-380 range (2021/22: DKKm 380.9)

Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and impairment and special items (EBITDA) in the range of DKKm 18-28 (2021/22: DKKm 23.4).

Operating profit/loss before special items (EBIT) in the range of a loss of DKKm 10-0 (2021/22: a loss of DKKm 3.8).

Management still expects realised revenue and earnings at the lower end of the guided intervals due to the current slow-down of the FOC market as well as the short order horizon.

The full-year guidance remains subject to substantial uncertainty. The profit of around DKKm 17.5 from the sale of the head office building is not included in the above full-year 2022/23 guidance for EBITDA and EBIT before special items.





Frederikshavn, 21 September 2023

Roblon A/S

Jørgen Kjær Jacobsen Lars Østergaard

Chairman of the Board Managing Director and CEO

