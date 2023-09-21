HP Inc. Names David Meline to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced the appointment of David Meline to its Board of Directors. Meline is the former Chief Financial Officer for Moderna Inc., a global biotechnology and pharmaceutical leader. His appointment is effective November 1, 2023.

"David has been instrumental in driving the growth and transformation of major global companies over the course of his four decades long career," said Chip Bergh, Chair of HP's Board of Directors. "His deep background and breadth of experience in finance, capital allocation, manufacturing, and technology makes him a terrific addition to the HP Board of Directors, as we deliver on our plans to drive long-term sustainable growth."

Prior to Moderna, Meline served as the Chief Financial Officer for Amgen Inc. and 3M Company, and spent more than 20 years at General Motors Company in various finance and management roles.

"We are delighted to welcome David to HP's Board of Directors," says HP Inc. President and CEO, Enrique Lores. "David's track record of driving operational excellence, scaling growth businesses and delivering strong financial performance across industries will further strengthen our Board as we build a Future Ready HP."

Meline currently serves on the Board of ABB Ltd., a publicly traded technology company specializing in electrification, motion and automation solutions, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State University, a Master's in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a Master's degree in Business Administration from The University of Chicago.

The HP Board of Directors is one of the most diverse of any technology company in the U.S. The full HP Board is listed at HP.com.

HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

