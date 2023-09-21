Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142VP | ISIN: US40434L1052 | Ticker-Symbol: 7HP
Tradegate
21.09.23
15:17 Uhr
25,310 Euro
-0,080
-0,32 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,34025,35015:59
25,31025,35015:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2023 | 14:42
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HP Inc. Names David Meline to Board of Directors

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) today announced the appointment of David Meline to its Board of Directors. Meline is the former Chief Financial Officer for Moderna Inc., a global biotechnology and pharmaceutical leader. His appointment is effective November 1, 2023.

"David has been instrumental in driving the growth and transformation of major global companies over the course of his four decades long career," said Chip Bergh, Chair of HP's Board of Directors. "His deep background and breadth of experience in finance, capital allocation, manufacturing, and technology makes him a terrific addition to the HP Board of Directors, as we deliver on our plans to drive long-term sustainable growth."

Prior to Moderna, Meline served as the Chief Financial Officer for Amgen Inc. and 3M Company, and spent more than 20 years at General Motors Company in various finance and management roles.

"We are delighted to welcome David to HP's Board of Directors," says HP Inc. President and CEO, Enrique Lores. "David's track record of driving operational excellence, scaling growth businesses and delivering strong financial performance across industries will further strengthen our Board as we build a Future Ready HP."

Meline currently serves on the Board of ABB Ltd., a publicly traded technology company specializing in electrification, motion and automation solutions, and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Iowa State University, a Master's in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science, and a Master's degree in Business Administration from The University of Chicago.

The HP Board of Directors is one of the most diverse of any technology company in the U.S. The full HP Board is listed at HP.com.

About HP
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) is a global technology leader and creator of solutions that enable people to bring their ideas to life and connect to the things that matter most. Operating in more than 170 countries, HP delivers a wide range of innovative and sustainable devices, services and subscriptions for personal computing, printing, 3D printing, hybrid work, gaming, and more. For more information, please visit: http://www.hp.com.

Media Contacts

HP Media Relations

MediaRelations@hp.com

hp.com/go/newsroom


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.