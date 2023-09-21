Ubique Minerals Limited: Ubique Kicks Off On-Site Exploration at Expanded Daniel's Harbour Zinc Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Ubique Minerals Limited ("Ubique" or the "Company") (CSE:UBQ)(FRA:2UM) is pleased to announce that It is initiating a review of its overall expanded Daniel's Harbour zinc project and property wide surveys to better understand the overall resource potential of the multiple zinc deposits indicated by the exploration to date.

Ubique has now consolidated its property position in Daniel's Harbour by acquiring a 100% interest in mineral claims previously optioned from Ophir Gold Corp. Additionally, the company has staked several new Mineral Licenses, extending the contiguous property for nearly 20 kilometers along the zinc deposit strike. Observations of zinc deposits, float boulders, and soil zinc geochemical anomalies are consistent throughout the property.

A specialized contractor has been enlisted to perform additional geochemical surveys, especially in areas yet to be unmapped. These efforts will merge with existing surveyed zones displaying open-ended anomalies. An integrated geological map will be developed to highlight zinc-associated features, aiding in the identification of prime targets for potential open-pit mining operations.

The attached map shows the excellent location of this property with a paved road right onto the property and gravel roads giving good access to the rest of the property.

About Daniel's Harbour project

The Daniel's Harbour properties of Ubique cover both the area of the past producing high grade zinc mine and extensions of favorable areas, mostly to the north-northeast along strike for more than ten kilometers. Exploration drilling to date has confirmed three zinc deposits and has indications of two more which require additional definition drilling to define their extents. Several more zones identified by one or more historic drill holes require relocating and further drilling to confirm. As the deposits are long, narrow and flat lying-in shape and orientation, within flat lying dolomitic sedimentary rocks they may extend across more than one blocks of claims and therefore the ability to consolidate the property position will assist in exploration execution.

Vilhjalmur Thor Vilhjalmsson commented, "With over 20 kilometers of unified property, our next steps are focused on gaining a holistic understanding of this historically productive zinc area. Considering its previous 15-year track record of successful zinc mining from 1975-1990, we're optimistic about identifying resources in the near future."

About Ubique Minerals Limited

Ubique Minerals Limited is an exploration company listed on the CSE (CSE:UBQ) focused on exploration of its Daniel's Harbour zinc property in Newfoundland and is also engaged in exploration in Namibia, Africa along with actively searching for other projects around the world. Ubique became a publicly listed company in September 2018. Ubique has an experienced management group with a record of multiple discoveries of deposits worldwide and owns an extensive and exclusive database of historic exploration results from the Daniel's Harbour area.

Dr. Gerald Harper, P.Geo.(NL), director of Ubique, is the qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 responsible for the technical data presented herein and has reviewed and approved this release.

