Fusion Medical Staffing: Better Business Bureau Selects Fusion as Winner of 2023 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

OMAHA, NE / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / The Better Business Bureau has recognized Fusion for the company's commitment to integrity and ethical business practices with a 2023 BBB Torch Award for Ethics. In large part, Fusion was selected for its dedication to the character, culture, community and customers as it works to improve the healthcare industry.

Fusion honored with BBB Torch Award for Ethics

"The Fusion team is immensely proud to be recognized for our commitment to ethical business practices that benefit our travelers, facilities and other partners, and the community," said President and CEO Corey Watton. "It's a great honor to receive the Better Business Bureau Torch Award for Ethics. Our team is focused on continuing to deliver positive experiences through honest communication and quality service."

BBB Torch Awards was established in 1998 as a way to celebrate local businesses dedicated to building trust through ethical practices with their staff, the community, their approach to marketing, and within their industry. But it's more than just recognition for those that deserve it. It is a way to raise the bar of ethics and trust-building in the marketplace.

"Our judges praised Fusion's outstanding efforts in promoting trust within the industry, fostering positive relationships with customers and stakeholders, and consistently going above and beyond to exceed expectations," said Josh Planos, BBB Vice President of Communications and Public Relations.

To learn more about how Fusion is working to improve the clinician and patient experience, go to fusionmedstaff.com.

About Fusion:

Fusion is an Omaha-based healthcare company working to improve the clinician and patient experience from multiple angles. The company consists of three business units: Fusion Medical Staffing, Fusion Marketplace, and Fusion Workforce Solutions, which simplify processes for healthcare travelers and facilities so they can focus on what really matters: patient care. Fusion employees strive to stay humble, driven, and positive.

