Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ProstaLund AB receives observation status (479/23)

On September 18, 2023, ProstaLund AB (the "Company") issued a press release with information that its CEO had been relieved of his duties, and that an interim CEO had been appointed. As the Company is not able to demonstrate that the interim CEO's engagement is assured, the Company does not meet the requirements stipulated in item 2.3.8 (d) of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in ProstaLund AB (PLUN, ISIN code SE0002372318, order book ID 175771) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.