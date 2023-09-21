Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
WKN: A1W8QV | ISIN: SE0002372318 | Ticker-Symbol: 7PL
GlobeNewswire
21.09.2023 | 15:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: ProstaLund AB receives observation status (479/23)

On September 18, 2023, ProstaLund AB (the "Company") issued a press release
with information that its CEO had been relieved of his duties, and that an
interim CEO had been appointed. As the Company is not able to demonstrate that
the interim CEO's engagement is assured, the Company does not meet the
requirements stipulated in item 2.3.8 (d) of the Nasdaq First North Growth
Market Rulebook. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer may be given
observation status if any circumstance exists that results in substantial
uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of its financial instruments. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
ProstaLund AB (PLUN, ISIN code SE0002372318, order book ID 175771) shall be
given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
