The European Solar Manufacturing Council (ESMC) is urging the European Union to adopt legislation against forced labor in the PV industry, by explicitly calling for measures to prevent solar products produced with forced labor from entering the European market.The ESMC has asked the European Union to take action against forced labor in the global PV supply chain. In a position paper, the association outlined a due diligence program that should help PV manufacturers avoid exposure to forced labor in their supply chains. "The EU must adopt robust legislation as soon as possible to prohibit the sale ...

