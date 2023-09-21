Northern Data Group: Europe's Largest Deployment of NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs to Expand Taiga Cloud's Generative AI CSP Offering

EUR 400 million investment into highly sought-after NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPU hardware

Taiga Cloud now boasts Europe's largest cluster of NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core and H100 Tensor Core GPUs

Taiga Cloud is positioned to meet surging demand for Generative AI GPUs across Europe

FRANKFURT, Germany, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiga Cloud, Europe's first and largest Generative AI Cloud Service Provider and part of Northern Data Group, announced that Damoon Designated Activity Company (Damoon), a company Northern Data Group has recently acquired, with closing of the transaction expected in Q4 2023, has purchased over 10,000 NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs, at a total cost of approximately EUR 400 million.

The purchase of 20 NVIDIA H100 GPU Pods - each made up of 512 H100 GPUs - builds on Taiga's position as Europe's largest independent cloud service provider of NVIDIA hardware, now with over 19,000 NVIDIA H100, A100, and RTX A6000 GPUs in total, enabling Taiga to offer substantial compute power to the market.

The purchase by Damoon is a major milestone for Taiga Cloud, which is on track to become Europe's leading Generative AI Cloud Service Provider. It will begin installing the H100 GPUs on a coordinated deployment schedule, with customer access beginning late Q4 2023. Taiga plans to have more than 10,000 H100 GPUs fully deployed by mid-2024. This large-scale deployment will underpin Taiga's Cloud Service Provider (CSP) offering.

Taiga Cloud offers flexible and secure access to the latest and most advanced GPU compute power, which is shaping the Generative AI industry, and is capable of meeting the surging demand for Generative AI GPUs across Europe. Its European data-sovereign Cloud provides high-speed, low-latency, clean-energy compute power for organizations to create, train, and deploy new Generative AI solutions.

Taiga Cloud is building out its NVIDIA H100 GPU infrastructure into pods of 512 GPUs, connected into islands of four pods each (2,048 GPUs) using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and the NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand platform. This configuration offers efficient and quick means of training LLMs, and offering businesses Generative AI solutions in a much shorter timeframe. Taiga Cloud's NVIDIA H100 GPU islands will be spread across its European, clean-energy data center estate, providing additional resilience and redundancy.

Since launch, the demand for NVIDIA H100 GPUs has been immense, as the GPUs have been identified as crucial for the next stage in Generative AI development among Big Tech companies as well as start-ups. The higher performance delivered by the NVIDIA H100 GPUs can increase the speed of research modeling and AI-aided design.

Karl Havard, Managing Director, Taiga Cloud, Northern Data Group's Cloud Division, commented: "Unlocking the true potential of AI and ML is firmly established as a priority for businesses, regardless of sector or size. Taiga Cloud's substantial investment into NVIDIA's highly sought-after H100 GPUs firmly establishes our brand at the center of delivering this innovation and underpins Taiga's ambition to make computing power accessible to organizations across the region. Based in Europe, Taiga Cloud provides access to the largest in-region clean-energy-powered, scalable AI and ML compute capacity, helping our customers achieve data sovereignty while meeting European ML and AI compliance standards."

About Taiga Cloud:

Taiga Cloud is Europe's first and largest Generative AI Cloud Service Provider. Part of Northern Data Group, we provide a flexible, secure, and compliant cloud-based ultra-fast GPU Network, powered by the latest generation of NVIDIA hardware to meet organizations' most ambitious compute needs. High-intensity large-scale processing power is crucial for accelerating Generative AI models and research which will deliver a new era of technological breakthroughs. Taiga's energy-efficient Cloud is powered by Europe's largest cluster of NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core and H100 Tensor Core GPUs, helping enable organizations to accelerate AI and ML innovation on demand, with technology that is fully scalable and up and running within an hour.

About Northern Data Group:

Northern Data Group (ETR: NB2) is a provider of energy-efficient High-Performance Computing (HPC) infrastructure to businesses and research institutions, utilizing GPU- and ASIC-based solutions. Our flexible compute power fuels innovation in our three core business divisions: Taiga Cloud, Ardent Data Centers, and Peak Mining. Through our HPC infrastructure, we pioneer ambitious computing innovation that drives progress in the AI, ML, and Generative AI industries. Our close collaboration with industry-leading manufacturers including Gigabyte, AMD, and NVIDIA is fundamental to the acceleration of innovation across sectors including life sciences, financial services, and energy.

