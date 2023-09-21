Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
WKN: A1138D | ISIN: KYG875721634 | Ticker-Symbol: NNND
21.09.23
17:11 Uhr
35,930 Euro
-1,170
-3,15 %
21.09.2023 | 15:52
The Open Network (TON) Foundation engages Chainbase and Tencent Cloud for Web3 development and adoption

DJ The Open Network (TON) Foundation engages Chainbase and Tencent Cloud for Web3 development and adoption 

The Open Network Foundation 
The Open Network (TON) Foundation engages Chainbase and Tencent Cloud for Web3 development and adoption 
21-Sep-2023 / 15:20 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Open Network (TON) Foundation engages Chainbase and Tencent Cloud for Web3 development and adoption 
NEWS RELEASE BY TON FOUNDATION 
Zug, Switzerland | September 21, 2023 08:16 AM Eastern Daylight Time 
 
The partnership entails an enterprise node deployment service offered by Chainbase 
 The Open Network (TON) Foundation has partnered with Chainbase and Tencent Cloud to simplify blockchain development as 
the Foundation ushers in the next era of Web3 mass adoption across the Asia-Pacific region. 
As one of the world's leading cloud providers, Tencent Cloud offers reliable computing resources and optimized network 
connectivity through its global cloud infrastructure. Tencent Cloud has already successfully supported TON validators 
and plans to expand its services further to help meet TON's high compute intensity and network bandwidth needs. Tencent 
Cloud and TON Foundation are devoted to supporting web applications and bots built within Telegram. For example, 
Telegram games built on TON can benefit from Tencent Cloud's enriched gaming solution and reference cases. For all 
projects built on TON, Tencent Cloud will offer, subject to approval, a dedicated amount of cloud credits and product 
discounts, made available through the Tencent Cloud Startup Program. 
TON Foundation offers an enterprise-ready blockchain system built for large-scale Web3 applications featuring 
near-instant transaction speeds, highly reliable connectivity, low latency, and low fees. TON Foundation's support for 
the launch of Wallet in Telegram, an integral piece of the Web3 ecosystem infrastructure, is a clear demonstration of 
this. Today, TON is well suited to cultivate growth in emerging markets like the Asia-Pacific region, as developers are 
able to leverage the tools provided by Tencent Cloud and TON to acquire and onboard users, ensuring a familiar, 
intuitive, and natural user experience. 
Leveraging their extensive experience in data indexing and querying, Chainbase will offer the first data indexing 
product on TON. This will allow for the free utilization, querying, and analysis of all TON data per developers' unique 
use cases. Chainbase's enterprise node deployment service will deliver low-latency and highly reliable blockchain 
connectivity for Web3 projects and developers on TON, empowering them to achieve more with less effort. 
"We share the goal of making these services available soon via Tencent Cloud," said Chris, COO of Chainbase. "Soon, 
we'll be providing a readily accessible gateway to TON for millions of developers and end users. Through this strategic 
partnership, Chainbase aims to facilitate frictionless adoption across the thriving APAC blockchain landscape." 
"Our collaboration with Tencent Cloud is the latest milestone in our journey to accelerate the global adoption of 
blockchain technology. By joining forces, we can leverage our combined expertise to drive the development of 
technological solutions built on-chain," said Justin Hyun, Head of Growth at TON Foundation. "We are committed to 
working closely together with Chainbase and Tencent Cloud to provide developers with the tools that they need to 
deliver transformative TON-based solutions to industries and users worldwide." 
This partnership aims to simplify blockchain development and elevate user experiences across various industries. 
Projects interested in learning more about integrations through Chainbase and Tencent Cloud may contact TON Foundation 
directly via Telegram. 
About TON Foundation: 
The Open Network Foundation (TON Foundation) is a non-profit organization founded in Switzerland in 2023. TON 
Foundation is 100% funded by the community, acting in the community's interests, and supports initiatives aligned with 
The Open Network's mission. Learn more at https://ton.foundation. 
About The Open Network (TON): 
The Open Network (TON) is putting crypto in every pocket. By building a Web3 ecosystem in Telegram Messenger, TON is 
giving billions the opportunity to own their digital identity, data, and assets. See more at https://ton.org/. 
About Chainbase 
Chainbase is an all-in-one data infrastructure for Web3 that allows you to index, transform, and use on-chain data at 
scale through diverse tools we provide, such as pre-defined APIs, SQL studio, data syncing, subgraph hosting, and more. 
With an OPEN, FAST, RELIABLE platform, and a suite of seamless developer tools, Chainbase's ultimate goal is to 
increase data freedom in the crypto and unleash better data utilization and full data ownership. More than 5,000 
developers actively utilize our platform as their data backend and integrate our service into their main workflow. 
Additionally, we are working with 10 top-tier public chains as first-tier validators and managing over US USD500Mn 
tokens as a validator node provider. Find out more at: chainbase.com 
About Tencent Cloud 
Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve 
real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global 
infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud 
products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and 
network security. As for Web3, Tencent Cloud is committed to helping builders accelerate the adoption of decentralized 
technology, with our connections with global Web3 ecosystem players, and our simple, secure tools and cloud 
infrastructure. 
Find out more at: https://www.tencentcloud.com/solutions/web3 
 
 
Contact Details 
 
TON Foundation Team 
 
ton@theagencypartnership.com 
 
Company Website 
 
https://ton.foundation/ 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1731841 21-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=6010f0fbb85ac34dd46f7cf8ba3aa046

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1731841&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2023 09:20 ET (13:20 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
