Pressure BioSciences Inc.: Pressure BioSciences Fulfillment of UltraShear Nano-CBD Orders is Underway; Customer Shipments Begin First Week of October

Further Innovations Announced, with All Systems Go for Fulfilling Current and Future Orders; UltraShear is No Longer Just the Name of a Patented, Revolutionary, One-of-a Kind Nanoemulsification Process, It is Now a Revenue-Generating Machine.

SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ("PBIO" or the "Company"), a global leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling, high-pressure-based equipment, consumables, and specialty testing services to the worldwide nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, food and beverage, biotherapeutics, and other industries, today announced that the Company's initial expansion of its launch-phase manufacturing capacity has been completed, that backorders of reagents and supplies needed for Nano-CBD processing by the Company's patented UltraShearTM Technology platform (UltraShearTM or USTTM) have been received, and that a review of the Company's Quality Systems has been completed. The Company will begin fulfilling the orders it has received and announced over the past six weeks, with an expectation that initial shipments of product will begin the week of October 2nd and that new orders will continue to grow throughout the Company's fourth quarter, and beyond.

The UltraShear process is used to create a Nano-CBD Topical Spray, with uniquely uniform and ultra-low nano-droplet sizes of hemp-derived CBD oil in water, creating a best-in-class, super-fast acting, highly bioavailable, all natural, preservative-free, and highly potent (40 mg/ml) CBD product. CBD has been heavily popularized by researchers and consumers alike for addressing pain, stress, anxiety, sleep disorders and more. PBIO has also recently disclosed the completion of an important preclinical study performed by leading academics, as well as consumer focus group testing in commercial settings, all providing compelling supporting evidence for its revolutionary improvements over conventional CBD edibles and its "best-in-class" nanoemulsion performance. The Company anticipates imminent publication in a scientific peer-reviewed journal of research performed by a leading global cannabis academic research team, highlighting vastly superior absorption and bioavailability achieved by PBIO's UltraShear Nano-CBD.

Recently, PBIO has announced the achievement of a number of milestones in its Nano-CBD project, including:

Second progress report on UltraShear Nano-CBD launch ("Drive to 420") -five new orders received (Aug 30)

Strongly accelerating UltraShear Nano-CBD orders. First five purchase orders received. (Aug 9)

Evaluation of the UltraShear process for shelf-life extension coatings on fresh produce. (July 25)

Nano-CBD commercial rollout program enters rapid expansion Phase 2. (July 17)

Nano-CBD topical spray distribution agreement with leading CA company Crème de Canna. (July 10)

Key academic publication further validates PBIO's UltraShear platform's impact in clean-label foods. (July 6)

Partnership with Somalab International for development of UltraShear-enabled health products. (July 5)

PBIO partners with Veterans Service Team to offer exclusive access for VST members to Nano-CBD. (June 13)

Commercial availability of Best-in-Class Nano-CBD topical spray with lightning-fast action announced. (May 22)

Mr. John B. Hollister, Director of Marketing and Sales, commented, "We have 10 purchase orders in hand, with an estimated value of up to half a million dollars. We expect to close on an additional 15 orders before the end of 2023, and to have a minimum of 50 orders within a year. The PBIO team has worked hard to expand our capabilities and to acquire the necessary materials and equipment to help ensure that we can begin to fulfill the orders in hand by early October, as well as anticipated new orders as they arrive. We have succeeded in both: our manufacturing capabilities are now ready for prime time and the fulfillment of the initial hundreds of thousands of dollars of orders has begun."

Mr. Hollister continued: "While we have spent recent weeks focused on closing initial orders, we have also been completing enormous amounts of preparatory work in getting PBIO ready to fulfill current and future production demands and have introduced new innovations in the process. We are particularly pleased to have sourced an innovative spray dispensing bottle format that incorporates a laboratory standard 0.2 micron filter in the air return pathway (air drawn in to replace air expelled during spraying). Starting with our all-natural, preservative-free product design and the effective sterility achieved during UltraShear processing, this innovative filtered spray bottle design helps to protect and maintain product sterility and stability during routine use and complements our prioritization of a green/clean-label consumer-responsive design."

Mr. Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO, said: "PBIO has reached the inflection point that we have discussed over recent months. We are not just launching into the fulfilment of the hundreds of thousands of dollars in orders that we have in-hand, but we are also now prepared and ready for fulfillment of the additional orders anticipated throughout the fourth quarter and beyond. While it has been a long and winding road for our team and our shareholders, the good news is that the sun is shining bright on the super-highway opening up ahead of us. UltraShear is no longer just the name of a patented, revolutionary, one-of-a kind nanoemulsification process, it is now a revenue-generating machine!"

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. Our patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. We have recently expanded our market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFoldTM patented technology platform, allowing us to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. We have also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear TechnologyTM (UltraShearTM) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

