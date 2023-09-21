American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy: AcCELLerate Forum to Focus on Creating a Sustainable Ecosystem of Cell and Gene Therapy

The Oct. 2-3 hybrid workshop will bridge the gap between critical stakeholders to pinpoint today's challenges and create forward-thinking solutions that enable the cell and gene therapy industry to create and deliver life-saving treatments equitably.

MILWAUKEE, WI / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / - AcCELLerate Forum, a partnership between Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT), and the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP)/Be The Match, will bring key stakeholders together to identify ongoing needs and opportunities in cell and gene therapy for advocacy, measurement of value, impact, and sustainability. The Oct. 2-3, workshop at the Sheraton Pentagon City Hotel in Arlington, VA, and online will bring together providers, payers, government agencies, and industry members to define essential factors needed to create a sustainable cell and gene therapy ecosystem.

AcCELLerate Forum

The Oct. 2-3 hybrid workshop will bridge the gap between critical stakeholders to pinpoint today's challenges and create forward-thinking solutions that enable the cell and gene therapy industry to create and deliver life-saving treatments equitably.

"CIBMTR is proud to co-sponsor this important forum that interests all key stakeholders across the ecosystem," said Marcelo Pasquini, MD, MS, Senior Scientific Director, CIBMTR MCW. "Our established relationships with a global network of treatment centers and cell and gene therapy developers uniquely position CIBMTR to bring these experts together to identify the needs and opportunities to adapt to this rapidly evolving field."

CIBMTR will join industry leaders, treatment-center partners, regulators, and other professionals to discuss the regulatory landscape for the approval of new products. The participants will focus on the perspectives of the payer and regulators, data acquisition and analysis, and center perspectives in defining outcomes for CAR-T cells. They will also discuss logistics for CAR-T, safety and toxicity, and the future directions and competing therapies. The forum will also include breakout sessions on the logistics of cell therapy delivery, efficacy, treatment decisions and sequencing, and manufacturing and logistics standardization in a moderator-led roundtable with attendee participation. Visit the event website to register.

Eligible members of the media are invited to attend AcCELLerate Forum in-person or online at no cost. Please contact Jennifer Kasowicz (jkasowicz@astct.org), Director of Marketing at ASTCT, at (312) 673-4970, to verify eligibility and receive the passcode.

About CIBMTR

The Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) is a nonprofit research collaboration between the NMDP/Be The Match, in Minneapolis, and the Medical College of Wisconsin, in Milwaukee. CIBMTR collaborates with the global scientific community to increase survival and enrich the quality of life for patients. CIBMTR facilitates critical observational and interventional research through scientific and statistical expertise, a large network of centers, and a unique database of long-term clinical data for more than 635,000 people who have received hematopoietic cell transplantation and other cellular therapies. Learn more at cibmtr.org.

About ASTCT

The American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) is an international professional membership association of more than 3,000 physicians, investigators, and other health care professionals from more than 45 countries. Our mission is dedicated to improving the application and success of blood and marrow transplantation and related cellular therapies. For more information about ASTCT, visit www.astct.org and follow us on Twitter, @ASTCT.

About NMDP/Be The Match

The National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP)/Be The Match is the leading global partner working to save lives through cellular therapy. With 35 years of experience managing the most diverse registry of potential unrelated blood stem cell donors and cord blood units in the world, NMDP/Be The Match is a proven partner in providing cures to patients with life-threatening blood and marrow cancers and diseases. Through their global network, they connect centers and patients to their best cell therapy option-from blood stem cell transplant to a next-generation therapy-and collaborate with cell and gene therapy companies to support therapy development and delivery through Be The Match BioTherapies.

Contact Information:

Jennifer Kasowicz

ASTCT Marketing Director

jkasowicz@astct.org

(312) 673-4970

SOURCE: American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT)

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786034/accellerate-forum-to-focus-on-creating-a-sustainable-ecosystem-of-cell-and-gene-therapy