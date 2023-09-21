Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli and Skin & Laser Dermatology Center Introduce Advanced Nail Fungus Removal Treatment

MCLEAN and WOODBRIDGE, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center are proud to announce the addition of an advanced nail fungus removal treatment utilizing laser technology (Nd-YAG laser) to their comprehensive range of services. This state-of-the-art laser effectively addresses nail fungus, restoring patients' confidence and improving their overall well-being. Nail fungus can cause physical discomfort and emotional distress, impacting self-esteem and quality of life. Dr. Bajoghli and his team are committed to offering the latest and most effective treatments to address these concerns, ensuring patients receive the highest quality care.

The advanced nail fungus laser treatment utilizes cutting-edge technology to target and eliminate nail fungus with precision. This non-invasive, innovative procedure is quick and causes minimal discomfort, allowing patients to resume their daily activities immediately after treatment. Results are typically visible after a single session, with optimal outcomes achieved through a series of sessions as advised by Dr. Bajoghli and staff at Skin & Laser Dermatology Center.

Factors such as the extent and duration of the fungal infection, the patient's overall health, and individual response to treatment will determine the success of the nail fungus removal. Dr. Bajoghli and his team will work closely with patients to develop a personalized treatment plan that best addresses their specific needs.

"We are thrilled to offer this advanced nail fungus removal treatment to our patients, helping them regain their confidence and overcome the challenges associated with nail fungus," said Dr. Amir Bajoghli , the founder of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center. "Our dedication to staying at the forefront of dermatological advancements allows us to deliver exceptional care and results for our patients."

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been active in the field of dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, laser and cosmetic services for over twenty years. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

About Skin & Laser Dermatology Center

Skin & Laser Dermatology Center is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with locations in McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia. Led by Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, as well as cosmetic procedures for brown spots, wrinkles, and facial rejuvenation. The practice is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the field of dermatology.

