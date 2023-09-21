Institute of BioMedical Research Corp.: M2Bio Sciences Closes JDAX Acquisition

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Institute of Biomedical Research Corp. (OTC PINK:MRES), a vanguard entity at the forefront of nutraceutical biotechnology, specializing in alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin, and cutting-edge mental health therapeutic research driven by artificial intelligence (AI), is delighted to share the following consequential update:

Regarding the M2Bio Sciences Press Release dated June 27, 2023, titled: MRES: M2Bio Sciences Enters into Letter of Intent to Acquire Crypto Exchange JDAX'. The company is pleased to announce the acquisition has been completed.

Please read the previous Press Release for an overview as to the platform, capabilities and future plans going forward. It can be found here .

Immediately, JDAX will be rebranded with a new name and jurisdiction. The name will be announced in the coming weeks, and the new domicile for the company and IP will be Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"I'm excited to get this platform into Dubai and on the global stage. It's a one-of-a-kind. It's time that new and unique technology-driven ways to fund biotechnology are available for all to invest in and participate in. I'll be in Dubai in a few weeks. I'm sure the company will have some considerable updates to announce - who knows, maybe the first minting of an NFT?' said M2Bio Sciences CEO Jeff Robinson.

Ze-ev Krein, Chairman, M2Bio Scientific Advisory Board said: "The JDAX vision is to democratize access to capital for commercially viable projects of beneficial and global impact. M2Bio provides both the resources to make this vision a reality. It is already well underway with the first set of globally impactful projects to tokenize, particularly the drug discovery program and the resultant lead compounds. Our novel approach to scientific discovery and commercial approaches place us as an exemplary template for the innovation process of the future.

About Institute of Biomedical Research Corp./ DBA M2Bio Sciences

Institute of Biomedical Research Corp is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids, medical psilocybin and mental health therapeutic research powered by artificial intelligence, and evidence-based sustainable products and solutions that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, Liviana brands as well as artificial intelligence-powered nutrition products and solutions under the M2Biome brand. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies to help patients suffering from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence.

The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "MRES".

