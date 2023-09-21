Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Artificial Insemination Market Size is Expected to Reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2028, With at a 7.8% of CAGR over 2022 -2028| Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a comprehensive research report by Brandessence Market Research (BMRC), "Artificial Insemination Market Size, Share, Statistics & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Intrauterine, Intracervical, Intravaginal, Intratubal), By End-Use (Fertility Clinics, Other Facilities, Home), By Source Type (AIH-Husband, AID-Donor), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028". The Animal Genetics Market was valued at USD 1.83 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 3.1 Billion by 2028, amplifying with a CAGR of 7.8% over 2022-2028.

Artificial insemination is a type of fertility treatment wherein sperm is introduced to the reproductive tract of a female using medical procedures. It is be used to facilitate both animal and human reproduction. It comprises of two primary techniques In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and Intrauterine Insemination (IUI). In IUI, sperm is processed and then placed directly into a woman's uterus to increase the chances of fertilization. On the other hand, IVF involves the retrieval of eggs from a woman's ovaries, fertilizing them with sperm in a laboratory setting, and then transferring the resulting embryos into the woman's uterus.

This market research report provides a detailed analysis of the market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities, that shape this industry. Statistical data pertaining to Artificial Insemination Market share and revenue. It includes a 360-degree outlook of the top segments present in this industry while highlighting market trends, adoption rates, and growth prospects for each segment, along with their respective market shares and revenue forecasts. It further elaborates on the geographical landscape with in depth assessment of the Artificial Insemination Market trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as the regulatory landscape and market potential in each region. It also offers actionable insights into the competitive terrain of this industry with a thorough evaluation of market players, highlighting their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.

Artificial Insemination Market Scope-

Report Metric Details Artificial Insemination Market Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 3.1 Billion. Market Size in 2021 1.83 Billion. Market Growth Rate CAGR of 7.8% over 2022-2028. Base Year 2021 Study Period 2022-2028 Key Players/Companies Genea Limited, Vitrolife, Rinoyum Women's Health, Pride Angel, Hi-Tech Solutions, KITZATO, Fujifilm, Rocket Medical

Elaborating the key trends and dynamics of Artificial Insemination Market-

Growing prevalence of infertility, advancements in the field of artificial reproductive technology (ART), and increased awareness about the same are bolstering the market share and growth. Alongside, pregnancy delays along with rising R&D advancements in the field are propelling market growth opportunities. Moreover, integration of advanced technologies in the healthcare sector is another expansion propellant for this business vertical.

Major growth drivers-

Increased infertility rates:

There has been an alarming rise in the prevalence of infertility across the globe. Both men and women may face infertility issues due to factors such as unhealthy lifestyle habits, age, environmental degradation, and genetic issues, among others. This has elevated the demand for assisted reproductive techniques like artificial insemination.

Growing awareness levels:

In order to facilitate artificial insemination, people should be aware of the associated benefits. IVF and IUI techniques can succeed only if egg donations and sperm donations are done at an adequate level. With increased cognizance about ART, people are connecting with sperm donation forums to do their bit and help infertile couples. This is contributing to increased market size and market share.

Challenges-

Risk of complications:

Artificial insemination may pose a threat of health risks, although they are relatively rare. Infections, discomfort, multiple pregnancy, allergies, ectopic pregnancy, along with growing stress levels may occur in some people. These associated IVF complications and IUI complications may hinder the remuneration scope of this industry.

Competitive landscape of Artificial Insemination Market-

The major players operating in this industry are-

Genea Limited

Vitrolife

Rinoyum Women's Health

Pride Angel

Hi-Tech Solutions

KITZATO

Fujifilm

Rocket Medical

Others

Artificial Insemination Market Segmentation-

By end user, the fertility clinics segment is expected to contribute in market share increase over 2022-2028. This is due to the presence of well-equipped ART infrastructure and skilled medical professionals in such clinics.

Geographical Analysis-

North America:

In this region, the US market size by industry is amplifying significantly over the stipulated timeframe. This is ascribed to the growing number of infertile individuals, childbearing delays, increased disposable income levels, and rising awareness about sperm and egg donations.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis-

Threat of new entrants:

The industry poses lower threat of new entrants. Stringent regulatory standards are required to be adhered to in this vertical. Apart from that, establishing a reputation and building trust with potential clients can be time-consuming which in turn creates obstacles for these potential entrants.

Bargaining power of suppliers:

The bargaining power of suppliers in this market is relatively low. The market has multiple suppliers, including sperm banks and providers of medical equipment and fertility drugs. This diversity of suppliers reduces their individual influence on pricing and terms.

Bargaining power of buyers:

The bargaining power of buyers is low in this industry. There are limited number of fertility clinics and dearth of skilled professionals in many places. This leaves buyers with lesser options which in turn makes negotiation difficult for them

Threat of substitutes:

The threat of substitutes is low in this sector. Alternatives like adoption and surrogacy fertility treatments are associated with numerous legal and ethical regulations. Thus, artificial insemination remains a primary choice for many seeking fertility assistances due to its relative simplicity and affordability.

Competitive rivalry:

The competitive rivalry is high in this industry. Established clinics may invest in innovative techniques or offer additional services, such as genetic testing, to gain a competitive edge. In contrast, regions with fewer providers may experience less intense competition, but customer loyalty and reputation become paramount factors for success.

