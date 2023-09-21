Stock Trend Capital Inc.: Stock Trend Capital Provides Update on its Investment in YOUNET, a Company Developing AI Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Stock Trend Capital Inc. (CSE:PUMP) (FRA:WCF) (Pink Sheets:STOCF) (the "Company" or "Stock Trend") provides an update on its investment in YOUNET ("YOUNET"), a privately held Canadian company developing an artificial intelligence ("AI") platform called Rabbit AI.

On September 21, 2023, YOUNET announced the successful completion of testing on its innovative Rabbit AI personal assistant platform. YOUNET's complete press release is referenced below.

Additional Information

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Younet Launches Beta Demo Version of its Unique Disruptive Rabbit AI 24/7 Personal Assistant

Toronto, Ontario - (September 21, 2023) - Younet is pleased to announce the successful completion of testing on its innovative Rabbit AI personal assistant platform. This platform allows individual users to access several AI expertise models such as a Sales Manager, Creative Writer, Business Data Analyst, Support Manager, and Legal Assistant among others.

Younet management believes the Rabbit AI platform has potential to redefine how companies can operate efficiently. One user of Younet's platform can potentially assist or even replace multiple back-office departments that may be redundant or inefficient.

To further showcase its capabilities, Younet has released a video demo of the platform with link below. The video was entirely produced using AI tools, with the script being crafted by Rabbit Ai, removing the requirement for a human copywriter or editor.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TxqG38csx7U&t=2s

This project has secured financial support from Stock Trend Capital (CSE:PUMP, PINK:STOCF) an investment issuer focused on AI technologies.

For more information on Rabbit AI or to arrange a demonstration please contact Younet at pr@younet.ai

For media inquiries, please contact:

Matt Rasner

Younet Public Relations

pr@younet.ai

+1(289)597-7107

About Younet

Younet's mission is to advance machine intelligence for the positive enhancement of its users work. Evolving from a ground breaking idea in 2021, Younet is committed to automating human tasks through AI. Through innovation, Younet is determined to making its users work easier and more efficient. www.younet.ai

About Stock Trend

Stock Trend Capital Inc. is an investment issuer primarily focused on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Canadian cannabis industries. The issuer intends to focus on investing in private and public entities with strong intellectual property, exceptional management and high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the market.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

STOCK TREND CAPITAL INC.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Anthony Durkacz

CEO, Director

Telephone: (416) 720-4360

Email: anthony@stocktrend.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward- looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could","would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's future business plans, the Company receiving any and all required regulatory approvals, including CSE approval, and the anticipated synergies and integration stemming from completing the Acquisition; YOUNET's future business plans and their ability to grow in the AI sector upon their anticipated timelines, YOUNET's future growth potential, and the Company's ability to become a leading software as an AI technology platform.

Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to continue to develop revenue-generating applications; continued approval of the Company's activities by the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the continued growth of the Company; the Company fulfilling its future business plans, the Company achieving the anticipated synergies and integration stemming from completing the Acquisition, and YOUNET fulfilling their future business plans and growing their business in the AI sector upon the terms.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's inability to continue as a going concern; the Company's inability to continue to develop revenue-generating applications; the Company not receiving approval from the relevant governmental and/or regulatory authorities; the inability of the Company to grow; the Company being unable to fulfill its future business plans, the inability for the Company to achieve anticipated synergies and integration stemming from completing the Acquisition, and the inability of YOUNET to fulfill their future business plan or grow their business in the AI sector upon the terms and in the timelines stated above.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Stock Trend Capital Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786263/stock-trend-capital-provides-update-on-its-investment-in-younet-a-company-developing-ai-solutions