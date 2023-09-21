Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JMCY | ISIN: NL0000339703 | Ticker-Symbol: BBQ
Tradegate
21.09.23
15:47 Uhr
5,790 Euro
+0,030
+0,52 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETER BED HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETER BED HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,8005,81017:18
5,7905,80017:12
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2023 | 16:34
114 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beter Bed Holding NV: Beter Bed Best Webshop of the Netherlands for the 6th time

Beter Bed, part of Beter Bed Holding N.V. - the Netherlands' largest sleep specialist in retail, wholesale and B2B - has again won a prestigious retail award. At the ABN AMRO head office in Amsterdam, Beter Bed won the 'ABN AMRO Best Webshop Award' in the 'Bedroom Furnishings' category. From 11 May to up and including 27 July, 162.000 consumers voted for their favourite webshop and retail chain. This is the sixth time that Beter Bed has been chosen as the best webshop in the Bedroom Furnishings category.

Thijs Nootenboom responsible for e-commerce at Beter Bed: "Winning the 'ABN AMRO Best Webshop Award' by Beter Bed is a confirmation that we know how to give substance to our 'Sleep better, live better' philosophy also online. With an increasingly personal approach, we also know how to provide customers with the best advice online."

Overall awards ceremony
After winning this award, Beter Bed has yet more honours to gain. On 2 November, the overall ABN AMRO Best Webshop award will be presented.

Competition
The 'Retail Chain of the Year' competition is an initiative of retail expert Q&A Insights & Consultancy.
ABN AMRO is the main sponsor. Consumers rate their favourite shops and webshops on matters such as price, product range, expertise, information provision and service. Shops and webshops from a wide range of sectors take part in the competition. Participation provides interesting insights into consumer ratings.

For further information
Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications
T +31

For the PDF of the press release, please click on the link under attachment.

Press photos can be downloaded here.

Attachment

  • Press release 21-09-2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/76ba156a-9e2f-448e-8048-69832613cfea)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.