Prysmian Group: Prysmian gets on Board of Alinghi Red Bull Racing as "Official Sponsor" for 37th America's Cup

Innovation, Impact and Teamwork Key-Drivers of the New Partnership

MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Prysmian Group, world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, announced this month the beginning of a new global partnership as "Official Sponsor" of Alinghi Red Bull Racing, one of the most dynamic names in the history of the America's Cup.

After more than a decade absence, the Swiss challenger is returning to battle for sailing's highest honor. Alinghi Red Bull Racing, sailing under the flag of the Société Nautique de Genève, will race as an official challenger when the Selection Series for the 37th America's Cup begins in 2024.

The America's Cup is the most prestigious sailing competition with a great history and tradition. It embodies similar values as Prysmian, such innovation, sustainability, and teamwork. From the depths of the ocean to the pinnacles of the world's tallest buildings, Prysmian Group helps to bring energy and information across the globe, through high performing products, services, and technologies.

"Prysmian Group chose to be Co-Partner of Alinghi Red Bull Racing on this project to build a stronger brand awareness supporting our ambition of being a global player in the energy transition and digitalization challenge", stated Massimo Battaini, CEO-designate of Prysmian Group. "Furthermore, we strongly remain committed to sailing because this sport also represents the wind and renewable energies that are a core element of both our business and future".

"We are delighted to welcome Prysmian Group at Alinghi Red Bull Racing as a Co-Partner," said Silvio Arrivabene, Co General Manager Head of technical operations. "Prysmian speaks to innovation, ambition and teamwork, characteristics that we deeply share. Welcome to the Team."

With this new partnership, Prysmian Group confirms its commitment to sailing, a path that began many years ago through the historic link with Giancarlo Pedote, solo ocean sailor and skipper aboard of the Prysmian Group IMOCA, a partnership that will be continuing in the Vendée Globe 2024.

To learn more about the regatta, visit the America's Cup website.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With over 150 years of experience, sales of over €16 billion, about 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 108 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibers, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index.

