IMA®: IMA and Fordham Gabelli School of Business Collaborate on Education Workshops

Memorandum of Understanding establishes partnership between association and school to advance professional and student education

MONTVALE, NJ and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), the association of accountants and financial professionals in business, and Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business have entered into a collaborative agreement with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding to deliver workshops that educate accounting and finance professionals on what they need to know to succeed in today's business environment.

Under the new collaboration, IMA and the Gabelli School will showcase thought leadership produced from both the Association and the School in executive-level workshops that address emerging issues in the accounting and finance profession. The partnership will provide IMA members and Fordham Gabelli alumni and students with priority access to the workshops.

"We are excited to be collaborating with the Gabelli School on the development of these workshops as the School has a long-standing, proven dedication to excellence, professionalism, and core ethical foundations," said Mike DePrisco, president and CEO at IMA. "It is essential that we deliver the know-how to vitalize professional accountancy and corporate finance so that all professionals can thrive when it comes to emerging issues impacting the profession."

The first workshop will be produced by IMA and will take place at Fordham's Lincoln Center campus at 150 West 62nd Street, New York, NY 10023 on November 30 - December 1, 2023. The workshop, "Bridging COSO and Sustainable Business Practices," will take a deep-dive into COSO's (Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission) recent publication "Achieving Sound Internal Control over Sustainability Reporting (ICSR): Building Trust and Confidence through the COSO Internal Control - Integrated Framework." It will show how effective governance and oversight systems can help an organization articulate its purpose, set its objectives and strategy, address risks, and grow on a sustained basis with confidence and integrity. Attendees will leave the workshop with the tools and expertise needed to apply their know-how of governance and controls to the accelerating mandates for sustainable business and ESG reporting.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with IMA on this very important initiative.Working together, we can offer accounting professionals and the academic community cutting-edge insights into navigating internal controls for reporting sustainability-related information. The profession will need these insights to develop the skills and competencies to lead the global aspiration to deliver profits with a purpose," said Barbara Porco, Ph.D., associate dean of graduate studies and clinical professor of accounting and taxation, Gabelli School of Business.

The workshop will be led by Shari Littan, CPA, J.D., director, corporate reporting, research, and thought leadership at IMA, and Timothy Hedley, Ph.D., CPA, CFF, CFE, executive-in-residence at the Gabelli School. All attendees will receive 15 NASBA CPE credits as well as a certificate and digital badge upon completion of the workshop.

For more information about the collaboration and to register for the workshop, visit https://cvent.me/EMGgbD.

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

About Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business

Founded in 1920, the mission of Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business is to inspire and empower positive global change, developing students into compassionate business leaders and supporting faculty members and students in the ongoing generation of new knowledge. The Gabelli School has become a driver of social innovation by equipping graduates to be business leaders who understand and meet the need for sustainability in business and who are able to harness the power of social responsibility for both financial success and societal impact. Through its many graduate and undergraduate degree programs and a diverse range of faculty research initiatives, the Gabelli School of Business works collectively to redesign business as a sustainable force for prosperity.

For more information about the Gabelli School, please visit www.fordham.edu/gabelli-school-of-business/.

