Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
WKN: A0B8L8 | ISIN: NO0010234552
Frankfurt
21.09.23
08:07 Uhr
58,75 Euro
-0,60
-1,01 %
21.09.2023 | 16:48
Aker ASA: Mandatory Notification of Trade

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement by Aker BP ASA ("Aker BP") announced today regarding Aker BP's annual share purchase programme.

Sofie Valdersnes, employee elected board member in Aker ASA and employee in Aker BP, has purchased 870 shares at a discounted price of NOK 230.02 per share through the Aker BP's annual share purchase programme. The subscription price represents a 25 percent discount to the reference market price, and the shares are subject to a three-year lock-up period. Following the transaction, Sofie Valdersnes owns a total of 1,897 shares in Aker BP and 0 shares in Aker ASA.

Please see notification form attached.

For more information, please contact:

Media contact

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs Aker ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 48 78
E-mail: atle.kigen@akerasa.com

Investor contact

Fredrik Berge, Head of Investor Relations Aker ASA
Tel: +47 45 03 20 90
E-mail: fredrik.berge@akerasa.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in Regulation EU 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 number 3 and the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18835/3839731/2311672.pdf

Notification form_Valdersnes

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-asa-mandatory-notification-of-trade-301935083.html

