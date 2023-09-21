Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Coala-Life Group AB (publ) receives observation status (480/23)

On September 19, 2023, Coala-Life Group AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the Company had entered into a bridge loan agreement to secure the Company's short-term liquidity needs. The press release also included information that the Company had a strained liquidity situation. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in Coala-Life Group AB (publ) (COALA, ISIN code SE0017083983, order book ID 13467) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.