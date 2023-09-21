Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
WKN: A3DAXX | ISIN: SE0017083983 | Ticker-Symbol: RBR
GlobeNewswire
21.09.2023 | 17:34
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Coala-Life Group AB (publ) receives observation status (480/23)

On September 19, 2023, Coala-Life Group AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a
press release with information that the Company had entered into a bridge loan
agreement to secure the Company's short-term liquidity needs. The press release
also included information that the Company had a strained liquidity situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
Coala-Life Group AB (publ) (COALA, ISIN code SE0017083983, order book ID 13467)
shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
