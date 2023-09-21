At Victory Real Estate Group, they believe in building strong sustainable communities that prioritize social impact. Their 15-year history proves that they are a company that is dedicated to making a positive impact on the world around them.

Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Victory Real Estate Group, a full-service real estate company celebrates its 15th anniversary. Founded in 2008, Victory has become a leader in developing multipurpose projects built for hotels, retail centers, quick service restaurants, office buildings, and more. With a team made up of over 15 years of experience, Victory has partnered with some of the most recognizable brands and companies in the USA and has achieved 2 billion deals throughout its recent history.





Victory Real Estate Group Celebrating 15 Years of Impacting Communities Through Superior Commercial Real Estate Development

"At Victory Real Estate Group, we believe that success comes from creating opportunities for others. That's why we focus on developing properties that not only meet our clients' needs, but also help to improve their communities as a whole," said Tony Ramji, CEO of Victory Real Estate Group. "Our unique empowerment model allows our team members to work directly in support of the community."

Victory Real Estate Group focuses on working closely with its partners, attracting top talent, and positively impacting the communities where it operates. Victory Real Estate Group is dedicated to curating tenant mixes that drive community advancement, actively seeking to introduce novel brands that elevate specific retail locations. "Our tenant selection procedure is intricate, designed to guarantee not only the prosperity of tenants but also the enhancement of the surrounding community." says Tony Ramji, CEO, Victory Real Estate Group.

"Our team is continually searching for innovative solutions to enhance our role as caretakers of the communities. We're not just building buildings - we're building a better tomorrow, today," Ramji added.

To celebrate it's 15th anniversary, Victory Real Estate Group has various plans to create awareness on the importance and benefits of strong sustainable communities in Dallas, Texas. The company plans to organize a series of events and activities throughout the year, which will help build better relationships with the communities and tenants it serves, giving back to society, and celebrating the people who have helped make this milestone possible.

Victory Real Estate Group is proud of its history and looks forward to continuing to build strong sustainable communities for many years to come.

About Victory Real Estate Group:

Victory Real Estate Group is a one stop shop for comprehensive commercial real estate services that specializes in developing multipurpose projects built for hotels, retail centers, quick service restaurants, office buildings, and more. At Victory Real Estate Group, the company believes in transparency and building strong relationships with tenants and partners. With over 15 years of experience, the team focuses on developing properties that not only meet the client's standard, but also help to improve the quality of the community.

