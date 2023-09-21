Regulatory News:
Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP):
Event
Date
Meeting
2023 Full Year Results
Thursday 22 February 2024 before market
8:30 a.m (Webcast)
1st Quarter Revenue 2024
Friday 26 April 2024 before market
8:30 a.m (Conference call)
Shareholders' meeting
Tuesday 21 May 2024
2:30 p.m Paris
2024 Half Year Results
Wednesday 24 July 2024 after market
6:30 p.m Webcast)
3rd Quarter Revenue 2024
Thursday 31 October 2024 before market
8:30 a.m (Conference call)
Disclaimer
This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.
