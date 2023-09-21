Gurit Holding AG
Zurich, September 21, 2023
Gurit (SIX Swiss Exchange: GURN) today published its financial calendar for the calendar year 2024.
Preliminary and unaudited 2023 net sales results will be communicated on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 after 6:00 p.m. CET by means of a media release.
Gurit will report its 2023 full-year results on Monday, March 4, 2024, by issuing a media release at 07:00 a.m. CET. The Annual Report 2023 will be available on Gurit's website at www.gurit.com/financial-reports-and-presentations/. Management will also discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on March 4, 2024 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be held in English and will be accessible as a webcast via the following link: www.gurit.com/webcasts/.
The 2024 Ordinary Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 18, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. CET at the Hotel Seedamm Plaza, Seedammstrasse 3, 8808 Pfäffikon SZ, Switzerland. The meeting will be held in German. Related information will be published 20 days before the AGM online at www.gurit.com/Investors/AGM.
First Quarter 2024 net sales results will be communicated in the evening of April 18, 2024, by means of a media release.
Gurit will report its 2024 half-year results on Monday, August 19, 2024, by issuing a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET. At the same time Gurit will publish its first half-year 2024 report online at www.gurit.com/financial-reports-and-presentations/. Management will discuss the results in further detail at a joint media and analyst conference on August 19, 2024 at 09:00 a.m. CET. The conference will be held in English and accessible as a webcast.
Third Quarter and nine-months 2024 net sales results will be communicated on October 31, 2024 after 17:45 CET by means of a media release.
Further events and roadshows are published in the Investor Online Calendar on the Gurit website: www.gurit.com/financial-calendar/.
