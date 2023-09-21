The South African authorities have selected two wind-solar-storage hybrid projects in a 2 GW tech-neutral tender held under the Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producers Procurement Programme (RMIPPPP) in 2021.At the end of August, the South African Department of Energy (DoE) signed project agreements for two hybrid wind-solar facilities. The installations will feature battery storage, with generating capacities of 128 MW and 75 MW. "The projects will have up to December 2023 to finalize conditions precedent to conclude financial close and start with project construction," the DoE said in a ...

