Mullen Automotive, Inc.: After Completion of Successful EV Pilot Program, New York Power Authority Purchases Mullen Cargo Vans

BREA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN - Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, announces today the New York Power Authority ("NYPA" or the "Power Authority") has purchased Mullen's Campus Delivery Cargo Vans after successful completion of an EV pilot program at NYPA's 16-turbine hydroelectric facility in northern New York.

The 60-day EV cargo van pilot began on July 6, 2023, and concluded in early September 2023. As a result, NYPA will purchase the initial pilot vehicles for fleet operations at its St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project, NYPA's first active power plant, which opened in 1958. The Power Authority is assessing additional NYPA locations for Mullen's full lineup of commercial EVs, including Class 1 EV cargo vans and Class 3 EV cab chassis trucks.

The Mullen CAMPUS is a highly efficient electric van designed for low-speed, closed campus use. The fully battery-operated vehicle (BEV) will be used by the Power Authority for campus transportation, providing cargo capacity and operator comfort. The Campus Delivery Van has all the same DNA as the Mullen ONE but was purpose-built to be an ideal delivery solution for micro-environments.

The New York Power Authority is the largest state public power organization in the U.S., operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit miles of transmission lines. NYPA is at the forefront of producing and bringing clean, reliable energy to the state of New York. NYPA's strategic vision is to create a thriving, resilient New York State powered by clean energy. NYPA is leading the transition to a carbon-free, economically vibrant New York through customer partnerships, innovative energy solutions, and the responsible supply of affordable clean and reliable electricity. NYPA's strategic priorities include preserving and enhancing the value of NYPA hydropower assets; pioneering a path to decarbonizing its natural gas plants; being a leading transmission developer, owner and operator; partnering with customers and the state to decarbonize energy use; and reimaging the New York state canals system.

"It's great to see our EVs enter the Northeast market with the New York Power Authority, our nation's largest public utility, using our delivery utility model for campus transportation. Our EV cargo van is a perfect fit for large, closed workplace campus scenarios," said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

