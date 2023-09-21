Rise Centered: The First Interior Designer Approved Sunrise Alarm Clock: A Kickstarter Triumph

The Slow Tech Movement Meets Mindful Mornings with Rise Centered Sunrise Alarm Clock

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Rise Centered Sunrise Alarm Clock is setting Kickstarter ablaze, surpassing $100,000 in funding within just 24 hours. This groundbreaking alarm clock reimagines the wake-up experience, putting design and disconnection at the forefront of the hyperconnected world.

Natural Sunrise Alarm Clock on Kickstarter

A Revival of Morning Rituals

Priced at $179, but giving early backers discounts as low as $99, Rise Centered synchronizes with your body's innate circadian rhythm, offering a serene alternative to intrusive phone alarms. Its organic, contemporary design showcases a Himalayan salt globe, transforming any bedside table into a haven of grace and purpose.

The Slow Tech Movement

While Rise Centered shines a light on our morning rituals, it joins a lineup of products designed to encourage disconnection and recentering on what truly counts. Consider Free Write, a distraction-free typewriter crafted to sharpen writers' focus. Alternatively, explore Light Phone, a minimalist mobile device that prioritizes pure communication, devoid of social media and advertisements.

Unlock the Potential of Rise Centered:

Experience a gentle awakening with simulated sunrises and soothing melodies.

Embrace a phone-free morning for heightened mental clarity.

Elevate your space with natural materials, including Beech Wood and Himalayan Salt.

Enhance your surroundings with sleek, intuitive tap controls.

Revel in simplicity - no apps, Wi-Fi, or Bluetooth needed.

Rise Centered Reviewer Ashley raves:

"'Rise Centered Sunrise Alarm Clock is a game-changer. Its elegant design, soothing sounds, and simplicity make it a must-have for those seeking a mindful start to the day.' - Ashley Rogers"

Rise Centered is now ready for backers on Kickstarter. Join the movement towards healthier, more mindful mornings. Explore shorturl.at/brEGR to discover more about Rise Centered Sunrise Alarm Clock.

