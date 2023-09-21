Domotz Announces Acquisition of GlassWire and Launches GlassWire for Business

The acquisition is a significant milestone in Domotz's mission to provide effortless network visibility and IT infrastructure monitoring and management through a centralized, user-friendly platform.

DRAPER, UT / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Domotz, a leading provider of network monitoring and management solutions, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of GlassWire, a renowned endpoint security and traffic monitoring software company.

This move is a significant milestone in Domotz's mission to provide effortless network visibility and IT infrastructure monitoring and management through a centralized, user-friendly platform.

GlassWire, known for its intuitive endpoint security and traffic monitoring solution, has a longstanding presence in the IT observability market. This acquisition will allow Domotz to expand its capabilities further and offer a holistic suite of services that cater to the evolving needs of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and IT Professionals.

One of the immediate outcomes of this acquisition is the introduction of "GlassWire for Business", a new product designed to empower organizations with advanced endpoint visibility, network security, and traffic monitoring tools.

GlassWire for Business combines GlassWire's renowned software inventory capabilities, network anomaly detection, and traffic monitoring features with Domotz's expertise in advanced network management, creating a powerful and comprehensive solution for businesses of all sizes. The solution helps organizations gain complete visibility and understanding of their digital flows over the entire attack surface at a time when work from home and mobile work remain prevalent.

Domotz is also extremely excited to announce the launch of its new "Domotz Channel Partner Program" aimed at Managed Service Providers and Value Added Resellers that wish to resell GlassWire to their clients directly. By accessing the Domotz Channel Partner Program, MSPs and VARs can unlock key benefits such as discounted access to volume pricing, branding and marketing opportunities, and premium support.

"We constantly strive to service our customers better, and the initiatives we just announced are taking our efforts one step further," commented Domenico Crapanzano, Executive Chairman of Domotz. "Application Inventory and Traffic Analysis are key building blocks of network observability and ultimately for gaining an appropriate understanding of an organization's digital data flows and security posture. The acquisition of GlassWire will allow us to fast-track our efforts in this space. With the announcement of our Domotz Channel Partner Program, I am certain GlassWire for Business will enable our partners to monetize this very fast-growing segment of the IT observability market."

GlassWire for Business is available to download via the Domotz Portal and can be deployed to any Windows endpoint across multiple organizations and sites. Visit www.GlassWire.com/solutions/business/ for more information.

About Domotz:

Founded in 2015, Domotz is an award-winning network monitoring software designed to provide IT Professionals with the tools they need to monitor any network and IT Infrastructure. With innovative features and thousands of integrations, Domotz enables users to gain unparalleled visibility of any digital network, increasing productivity, security, and remote troubleshooting capabilities. Domotz is a trusted partner for over 4,000 companies and monitors over 40,000 networks in 190 countries.

About GlassWire:

GlassWire is an endpoint-based traffic monitoring and security solution with a built-in firewall. With rich features such as its Network time machine and GeoMap analysis, GlassWire provides unparalleled and intuitive visibility over network traffic consumption at the application level in real-time and for historical analysis. Its primary use cases are internet security, application inventory and bandwidth management for endpoint troubleshooting, and privacy protection. Beautifully designed and highly informative, GlassWire has a desktop and mobile version currently available for Windows and Android.

