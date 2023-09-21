NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Alkermes

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. We stand in solidarity with patients, caregivers and family members whose lives have been impacted by Ovarian Cancer. Our oncology team is dedicated to advancing research and developing potential new treatment options for those affected by this disease.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Alkermes on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Alkermes

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/alkermes

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Alkermes

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786392/alkermes-pauses-to-recognize-national-ovarian-cancer-awareness-month