Dow Jones News
21.09.2023 | 19:31
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc: Director Declaration

DJ Director Declaration 

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES) 
Director Declaration 
21-Sep-2023 / 18:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
External Board appointment for Director 
 
 
21 September 2023, Dublin | Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (the "Company" or "I-RES"), announces that CEO and 
Executive Director Margaret Sweeney has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director to the Board of Bank of 
Ireland Group plc and the Court of Directors of The Governor and Company of the Bank of Ireland with effect from 1 
October 2023. Ms Sweeney will join the Audit and Remuneration Committees at the same time. 
 
Ms Sweeney has no other current role or commitments in respect of any other publicly quoted company. She was an 
independent non-executive director of Dalata Hotel Group plc for nine years until April 2023 (including being a member 
of a number of its Board Committees, Senior Independent Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee during that 
time). She was also Chair of Irish Institutional Property for 4 years until July 2023. 
 
Declan Moylan, Chairman of I-RES commented "I would like to congratulate Margaret on her appointment to the Board of 
Bank of Ireland as a Non-executive Director. This appointment is a strong endorsement of Margaret's capabilities and 
her extensive board and executive experience across a number of sectors." 
 
For further information please contact: 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
 
Michelle Ang, Director Investor Relations, investors@iresreit.ie   Tel: +353 (0) 87 956 1138 
 
Anna-Marie Curry, Company Secretary, companysecretary@iresreit.ie Tel:+353 (0) 87 443 8456 
 
 
About Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 
Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (I-RES) is a growth oriented Real Estate Investment Trust providing quality 
professionally managed homes in sustainable communities in Ireland. As at 30 June 2023 the group owned 3,930 apartments 
and houses for private rental in Dublin and Cork. I-RES aims to be the provider of choice for the Irish living sector, 
known for excellent service and for operating responsibly, minimising its environmental impact, and maximising its 
contribution to the community. The Company's shares are listed on Euronext Dublin. Further information at www.i-res.ie. 
 
 
This note applies if and to the extent that there are forward-looking statements in this Announcement. 
This Announcement may contain forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties because they 
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar 
expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown 
risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company 
or the industry in which it operates, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements 
expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements referred to in this paragraph 
speak only as at the date of this Announcement. Except as required by law or by any appropriate regulatory authority, 
the Company will not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revision or updates to these forward-looking 
statements to reflect future events, circumstances, unanticipated events, new information or otherwise, including in 
respect of the Covid-19 pandemic, the uncertainty of its duration and impact, and any government regulations or 
legislation related to it. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BJ34P519 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      IRES 
LEI Code:    635400EOPACLULRENY18 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  273139 
EQS News ID:  1731971 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1731971&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2023 13:00 ET (17:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
