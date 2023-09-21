Regulatory News:

At the SIBCA fair, SFL (Paris:FLY) received the Low Carbon Building Award. The award recognises SFL's strong commitment to reducing its portfolio's environmental impact, with 100% of redevelopment projects obtaining BBCA certification in 2022, and its ambitious strategy for meeting low-carbon targets.

"Our objective is to offer our customers the best office infrastructure, providing not only attractive and efficient workspaces, but also a guidepost for them and for us towards a low-carbon future," explains Dimitri Boulte, SFL's Chief Executive Officer.

The Group is working with the Carbone 4 environmental consultancy to implement a Net Zero Initiative strategy designed to make SFL the benchmark for low-carbon buildings in Paris.

"Our assertive strategy is embodied in our very ambitious low-carbon building projects. They include the BIOME complex on avenue Emile Zola, which was one of the first very large scale redevelopment projects in Paris to earn BBCA Rénovation certification. The recently delivered programme is based on three pillars: energy efficiency, mixed-use capabilities and biodiversity. The current SCOPE (formerly Rives de Seine) redevelopment project on Quai de la Rapée, which is on display in the Pavillon de l'Arsenal centre for architecture and urban planning, will represent a new benchmark in low-carbon high-rise building design," said Dimitri Boulte, Chief Executive Officer of SFL.

SFL is one of the first property companies to have earned BREEAM certification for all of the properties in its portfolio. Added to this, its carbon reduction strategy (scopes 1 and 2) was validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) in 2021.

This year, SFL has received the Gold Award for compliance with the EPRA's Sustainability Best Practices Recommendations (sBPR) and the GRESB Green Star Award, and is about to launch a plan to reduce the carbon emissions (scopes 1+2+3) of all of its activities.

Éric Oudard, SFL's Technical and Development Director, explains: "Thanks to SFL's unique positioning, we are well placed to take the lead in promoting low-carbon building practices in Paris. We hold three aces in the pack: access to low carbon mobility solutions, high quality construction and low-carbon redevelopment and operation cycles. And the fourth ace is the French capital's density and hyper-connectivity. Our strategy is illustrated by the plan to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations that was launched in 2010 and rolled over in 2020. Thanks to this plan, SFL is now perfectly aligned with national and international emissions reduction trajectories, in terms of both the property portfolio and our contribution to bioclimatic urban design. In addition, the quality of the capital's transport and urban cooling/heating networks, combined with our properties' prime locations, have halved the carbon impact of commuting by users of our properties compared to the average for Paris region office properties."

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.9 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties. With its sights firmly set on the future, SFL is committed to sustainable real estate with the aim of building the city of tomorrow and helping to reduce carbon emissions in its sector.

