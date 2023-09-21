DJ Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc (CSHD LN) Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2023 / 21:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Euro Overnight Return UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 105.3289 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8443534 CODE: CSHD LN ISIN: FR0010510800 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010510800 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSHD LN Sequence No.: 273140 EQS News ID: 1732007 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2023 15:10 ET (19:10 GMT)