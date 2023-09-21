Alchetec: Cybersecurity Expert to Host Small Business Tech Day in Illinois

Learn How to Utilize Technology to Be Productive, Profitable and Protected

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / David Nicosia President and CEO of Alchetec, an IT-managed security service provider (MSSP) serving small business owners in Illinois, has been named an official host of the second annual Small Business Tech Day happening November 16th. This FREE online event is designed to help small businesses equip themselves with the best technology and practices available today to grow their companies and protect them against cyber threats.

Speakers include celebrities like Shark Tank's Robert Herjavec, AI expert and co-founder of Siri Adam Cheyer, and best-selling author and entrepreneur extraordinaire Mike Michalowicz.

"It's nearly impossible for businesses to stay up to date on emerging trends in technology. It's been that way for years, but with the emergence of AI, "work-from-anywhere" models, and an increase in online attacks both foreign and domestic, it's more important than ever to be current and know what's happening. The right tools, services, software, and partners can be the difference between business growth and going out of business. Owners and their employees can improve their quality of life while increasing productivity and profitability when they use technology the right way, and that's what we want to bring to Illinois small businesses," said David Nicosia, chief executive officer for Alchetec.

This virtual event will feature well-known business leaders, tech experts, and leading minds showing small businesses how to compete and succeed in many aspects of their business with a concentration on utilizing emerging technology trends. For more information about Small Business Tech Day, go to alchetec.com/sbtd-save-the-date or call 312.253.4321 and learn how to attend for FREE on November 16th.

