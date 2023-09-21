SkySwitch Recognized as a White-Label Leader in Frost & Sullivan Radar Report for North American UCaaS Providers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / SkySwitch, the leading next-generation white-label UCaaS provider, announced today that it has been recognized as a leading provider of white-label services for voice and data resellers in Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Frost Radar Report for North American UCaaS Providers based on its proven track record of innovation and growth.

The Frost Radar provides a perspective on key trends, as well as an assessment of 29 growth and innovation leaders based on a set of 10 growth and innovation criteria that comprise both qualitative and quantitative factors. The quantitative metric used to evaluate providers' performance in this market is hosted Internet Protocol (IP) telephony/cloud private branch exchange (PBX) or UCaaS seats.

The 2023 report highlights a number of key strengths for SkySwitch, including:

Compelling wholesale prices which enable SkySwitch resellers to offer affordable services to their customers while also generating solid profit margins for themselves.

Over 200 APIs and support for over 250 integrations with CRM systems, Microsoft Teams, and other third-party solutions.

Ongoing development and enhancements to effectively support and provide continuity to its entire reseller base and all partner channels, including investments to deliver business SMS, a mobile app, virtual fax, call recording, broadcasting, and an enhanced omnichannel contact center.

Geo-redundant network supporting its critical cloud-based phone system for resellers and their customers to ensure business continuity.

"SkySwitch has established itself as a leading provider of private label services for voice and data resellers looking to augment their portfolios with sticky, high value UCaaS solutions," stated Elka Popova, Vice President and Senior Fellow, Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan. "Its offering is based on mature cloud communications platforms that enable broad feature sets and high service reliability, security, and extensibility."

"We're continuously investing in the platform and-just as important-in the reseller experience," stated Michael Spiceland, Director of Product Management at SkySwitch. "We're committed to delivering not just the best white-label UCaaS solution, but also the best terms in the industry to drive reseller profitability and unmatched technical, sales, and marketing support."

The report also recognized SkySwitch's parent company, BCM One, and its recent acquisition of enterprise voice provider Pure IP, noting it will bring important Microsoft Teams Operator Connect capabilities to the company's portfolio to address the growing demand for reliable, secure, and automated PSTN connectivity and calling plan services within the Microsoft Teams environment.

View the Frost Radar: North American UCaaS Market, 2023 report here.

ABOUT SKYSWITCH

SkySwitch is the leading US-based white-label Unified Communications-as-a-Service (UCaaS) provider offering MSPs, VARs, telecom agents, interconnect ISPs and WISPs, a cloud-based voice reseller platform to brand as their own. With a thorough on-boarding process, we educate you on everything you need to know to start selling the most in-demand solution to help small-to-medium sized companies migrate from premises-based phone systems to a modern cloud voice system, supporting a hybrid and mobile workforce. SkySwitch is a BCM One company.

