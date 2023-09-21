All director nominees reelected and all other company proposals approved by shareholders

Toronto, Ontario and Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) today held its virtual annual meeting of shareholders. Medexus shareholders elected all nominees listed in Medexus's management information circular dated August 9, 2023 as directors through the next annual meeting. Shareholders also voted in favor of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditors and in favor of resolutions amending the company's equity incentive compensation plan.

Detailed voting results for the election of directors are set out in the table below.

Name For Against Ken d'Entremont 99.40% (6,610,209) 0.60% (39,627) Harmony Garges 99.43% (6,612,024) 0.57% (37,812) Benoit Gravel 99.40% (6,610,199) 0.60% (39,637) Michael Mueller 99.43% (6,612,024) 0.57% (37,812) Stephen Nelson 99.39% (6,609,409) 0.61% (40,427) Nancy Phelan 99.42% (6,611,224) 0.58% (38,612) Menassie Taddese 99.39% (6,609,409) 0.61% (40,427)

Shareholders also cast 7,498,887 (99.55%) votes for and withheld 33,641 (0.45%) votes from the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the company's auditors, and cast 6,567,139 (98.76%) votes for and 82,697 (1.24%) votes against the resolutions amending Medexus's equity incentive compensation plan. All proposals were therefore approved.

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting will be filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities at www.sedarplus.com.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform and a growing portfolio of innovative and rare disease treatment solutions. Medexus's current focus is on the therapeutic areas of oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. For more information about Medexus and its product portfolio, please see the company's corporate website at www.medexus.com and its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Contacts

Ken d'Entremont | CEO, Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 905-676-0003 | Email: ken.dentremont@medexus.com

Marcel Konrad | CFO, Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Tel: 312-548-3139 | Email: marcel.konrad@medexus.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward-looking statements). The words "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "will", "plans", "potential", and similar words, phrases, or expressions are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words, phrases, or expressions. These statements are based on factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a forecast or projection, including assumptions based on historical trends, current conditions, and expected future developments. Since forward-looking statements relate to future events and conditions, by their very nature they require making assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Medexus cautions that although it is believed that the assumptions are reasonable in the circumstances, these risks and uncertainties give rise to the possibility that actual results may differ materially from the expectations set out in the forward-looking statements. Material risk factors include, but are not limited to, those set out in Medexus's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including Medexus's most recent annual information form and management's discussion and analysis. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this news release. Other than as specifically required by law, Medexus undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent or otherwise.

