Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Global Battery Metals Ltd. (TSXV: GBML) (OTCQB: REZZF) (FSE: REZ) (the "Company" or "GBML"), an international critical mineral exploration company focused on growth-oriented lithium and battery metal projects, is pleased to announce the voting results from the annual and special meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Shareholders") held on September 21, 2023 (the "Meeting").

All matters put forward before the Shareholders at the Meeting for consideration were approved, including (i) receiving and considering the consolidated audited financial statements of the Company for the financial years ended April 30, 2023, and April 30, 2022; (ii) setting the number of Directors at five; (iii) electing Directors - Michael Murphy, Alan Matthews, Craig Roberts, Jean-Philippe Paiement, and Cameron Bell - for the ensuing year; (iv) appointing WDM Chartered Professional Accountants as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year; and (v) approving the Company's existing 10% rolling stock option plan.

About Global Battery Metals Ltd.

GBML is an international mineral exploration and development company with a focus on lithium and other metals that comprise and support the rapid evolution to battery power. GBML currently maintains economic interests in four battery metal projects: (1) an option to acquire up to a 90% interest in the Leinster Lithium Property and drill program currently underway in Ireland; (2) a 100% interest in the drill-ready Lithium King Property in Utah; (3) an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the La Poile Lithium Project in Newfoundland; and (4) a 55% stake in Peru-based Lara Copper Property, which has over 10,000 metres of drilling. As previously disclosed, Minsur S.A., a Peruvian mining company, entered into an option agreement with GBML and Lara Exploration Ltd. to acquire the Lara copper property for staged payments of USD$5.75 million. GBML will retain a 0.75% net smelter royalty. GBML's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GBML); Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: REZ); and are quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQB: REZZF).

