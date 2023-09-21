Tecnológico de Monterrey and HolonIQ unveiled the Future of Higher Education & Workforce Summit

The partnership between Tec de Monterrey's Institute for the Future of Education and HolonIQ promotes knowledge sharing with the aim of driving vital changes in higher education amidst rapid technological advancements and specific workforce needs.

During the event, the first IFE Insights Reports were launched, designed to spotlight the efforts of organizations preparing young individuals to connect with job prospects and opportunities.

MONTERREY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / HolonIQ[1] and Tecnológico de Monterrey's Institute for the Future of Education[2] hosted the Future of Higher Education & Workforce Summit over two days. The summit convened leaders in higher education and experts in the future of work to engage in discussions about the challenges and opportunities facing 21st-century education.

For the first time, Monterrey, Nuevo León, hosted the Future of Higher Education & Workforce Summit. The event featured experts and leaders from various universities, businesses, and startups, along with researchers, executives, and consultants from across Latin America and the world. They deliberated on the challenges of higher education in the context of significant technological advancements and evolving workforce demands.

The strategic partnership between Tec de Monterrey's Institute for the Future of Education and HolonIQ enables a knowledge exchange that will drive vital changes in higher education, opening new avenues for academic excellence and the preparation of a highly skilled, adaptable workforce poised to shape the future of education and work.

This summit covered four key themes: the future of higher education; work, employment, and job skills; the transformation of teaching, learning, and curriculum; and advanced technology.

"This summit has provided a unique opportunity to discuss and design the future of higher education and its relationship with the workforce. At Tecnológico de Monterrey, we look forward to contributing to a meaningful conversation about higher education and the preparation of students and professionals for the challenges of the workforce. We are extremely pleased to have formed an alliance with a significant partner like HolonIQ." said José Escamilla, Associate Director of IFE.

The summit also featured the presentation of the first IFE Insights Reports, intended to highlight the efforts of organizations that prepare young individuals for job prospects and opportunities through short-duration, intensive training initiatives, such as Short Cycle Programs (SCP). These programs serve as a tool for human capital development, enabling individuals with additional responsibilities to acquire new skills relevant to their job performance in only two or three years. Additionally, these courses help identify industry needs, allowing them to be adapted for various fields of education and different age groups and positions.

The Future of Higher Education & Workforce Summit 2023 successfully achieved its objectives: identifying trends, challenges, and opportunities in the future of higher education, proposing innovative teaching and learning methods and tools for new generations, and connecting a network of specialists from various disciplines to share experiences, best practices, and value propositions.

[1] HolonIQ is an educational research and consulting company that specializes in data analysis and market intelligence in the field of higher education and continuous learning. It is renowned for its comprehensive data collection and analysis, offering valuable insights into trends, challenges, and opportunities that inform decision-making in the education sector. HolonIQ plays a pivotal role in promoting innovation and continuous improvement in higher education worldwide, making it a significant ally for Tec de Monterrey.

[2] The Institute for the Future of Education, IFE, is an open and collaborative platform dedicated to enhancing the lives of millions of people worldwide. It achieves this by providing the knowledge and skills necessary through FAIR education, which is characterized by Flexible, Appropriate, Inclusive, and Relevant learning. Through its initiatives, the IFE aims to collaborate with academics, professionals, entrepreneurs, and leaders to foster interdisciplinary research, facilitate technology transfer, disseminate knowledge, and create communities dedicated to educational innovation.

