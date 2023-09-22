EQS-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Real Estate

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 22 September 2023 2023 Notice of Annual General Meeting Dexus today confirmed details relating to its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM). The 2023 AGM will be a hybrid meeting, with Security holders invited to join the meeting in person or attend virtually on Wednesday 25 October 2023, commencing at 2.00pm (AEDST). Registration will commence at 1.30pm (AEDST) at Quay Quarter Tower, Level 20, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000 or via the AGM link available at www.dexus.com/AGM2023. The Notice of Annual General Meeting, letter to Security holders, a sample Proxy and Question Form and the Virtual Online Meeting Guide are attached and will be provided to Dexus Security holders today and will also be available at www.dexus.com/AGM2023. Dexus will provide hard copies of the 2023 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Annual Report to those investors who have requested them. The PDF attachments to this ASX are available to download at www.dexus.com/AGM2023. Authorised by the Board of Dexus Funds Management Limited For further information please contact: Investors

Rowena Causley

Head of Listed Investor Relations

+61 2 9017 1390

+61 416 122 383

rowena.causley@dexus.com Media

Luke O'Donnell

Senior Manager, Media and Communications

+61 2 9017 1216

+61 412 023 111

luke.odonnell@dexus.com





About Dexus



Dexus (ASX: DXS) is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group, managing a high-quality Australasian real

estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $61.0 billion (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition).

We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply

connected to our purpose: Unlock potential, create tomorrow. We directly and indirectly own $17.4 billion of office,

industrial, healthcare, retail and infrastructure assets and investments. We manage a further $43.6 billion of investments

in our funds management business (pro forma post final completion of the AMP Capital acquisition) which provides third

party capital with exposure to quality sector specific and diversified real asset products. The funds within this business

have a strong track record of delivering performance and benefit from Dexus's capabilities. The group's $17.4 billion real

estate development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns.

Our sustainability aspiration is to unlock the potential of real assets to create lasting positive impact and a more

sustainable tomorrow, and is focused on the priorities of customer prosperity, climate action and enhancing

communities. Dexus is supported by more than 34,000 investors from 25 countries. With four decades of expertise in

property investment, funds management, asset management and development, we have a proven track record in capital

and risk management and delivering returns for investors. www.dexus.com



Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

Level 30, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000

