Freitag, 22.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
22.09.2023 | 02:31
22.09.2023 | 02:31
389 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DJ mPay Launched Cross-Border Payments in Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong to Welcome Asian Games 

EQS Newswire / 22/09/2023 / 08:00 UTC+8 
mPay Launched Cross-Border Payments in Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong to Welcome Asian Games 
(Macao, September 22, 2023) - On the eve of the opening of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, Macau Pass S.A. ("Macau Pass"), 
together with Alipay+, launched cross-border payments for mPay to be used in Chinese mainland and the Hong Kong Special 
Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China ("Hong Kong"). The new service provides Macao residents with a 
more convenient electronic payment experience outside of Macao, in addition to the coverage of the cross-border payment 
business of mPay expanding to more than 40 countries overseas in the third or fourth quarter this year, thereby 
enabling an one-stop payment service from Macao to cross-border spending and creating a cross-border electronic payment 
ecosystem. The relevant cross-border payment function is applicable to mPay's Macao resident users at 3A, 3B and JR 
levels, it is done by simply switching to the Alipay+ overseas payment code on mPay when seeing Alipay or Alipay+ logo 
at the stores. 
 
 
"As one of the leading mobile payment e-wallets in Macao, mPay and Alipay+ which has launched a suite of innovative 
digital cross-border solutions, strive to create a smart e-wallet that facilitates Macao residents to travel globally, 
this could also solve the issues they encounter with payment while travelling in Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, no 
need to exchange money, thus improve travelers' payment and shopping experience," said Sun Ho, Chairman and CEO of 
Macau Pass. "This is a specific case of meeting people's needs in cross-border livelihood payment in the Guangdong-Hong 
Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, in implementing the financial reform and innovation and foreign cooperation and opening up 
in the Hengqin Guangdong- Macao Deep Cooperation Zone, and accelerating e-payment facilitation in the cooperation zone. 
mPay will continue to expand electronic payment, lifestyle services and marketing technology services to develop more 
open and diversified intelligent mobile cross-border payment business scenarios, which is dedicated to introducing the 
inclusive ecology and vitality of Macao and even Chinese mainland's digital economy to the whole world and let them 
have a deeper understanding of the vibrant developments." 
 
 
Eric Jing, Chairman and CEO of Ant Group, said, "It is incredibly inspiring to see such regional multi-party 
partnership help travelers enjoy better choice and convenience, and small businesses thrive in cross-border commerce 
with unprecedented innovations. We look forward to building wider and deeper collaboration to fulfill our shared 
mission to make the world a better place with the power of digital technologies." 
 
As the official payment partner of the Asian Games, Ant Group's "Serving Asian Games Plan" was upgraded. Through 
Alipay+ cross-border payment and digital marketing solutions, seven leading e-wallets in Asia, including mPay, join the 
"Mobile Payment International Promotion Service". Ant Group is widely conducting tutorials to merchants in Chinese 
mainland, especially in the six cities of the Asian Games and top tourist cities in China, so that overseas guests 
including the Asian Games delegation of Macao can use their familiar e-wallets, like in their hometown. 
 
 
-END- 
 
 
About Macau Pass S.A. 
 
Macau Pass S.A. is a non-bank local financial institute with the scope of financial clearance, and is also a credit 
institution qualified to issue cards in Macao. In 2007, Macau Pass introduced the first contactless smart card in 
Macao, "Macau Pass Card", which is now the largest contactless smart card and electronic payment system in Macao. Macau 
Pass introduced mobile payment into Macao in 2015 and created mPay app in 2018, which has now become the most used 
payment app in Macao, and is now actively integrating more non-payment scenarios to serve local merchants, residents 
and tourists. For details on Macau Pass' information, please visit https://www.macaupass.com 
 
File: mPay Launched Cross-Border Payments in Chinese Mainland and Hong Kong to Welcome Asian Games 
22/09/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a64b2004880f94cf13751a7c0abbbc66

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=6ed89729c9d765ca53abf25d0c09bcda

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1731621&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2023 20:00 ET (00:00 GMT)

