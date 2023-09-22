In a new weekly update for pv magazine, OPIS, a Dow Jones company, provides a quick look at the main price trends in the global PV industry.Solar cell prices in China fell to their lowest values ever according to OPIS data. Mono M10 and Mono G12 cells both dipped more than 3% to $0.0865/W and $0.0856/W respectively, while TOPCon M10 cells notched 0.41% downwards to $0.0965/W. The weak module market is largely to blame for cell price decreases, according to one source. Module plants without their own cell capacity have applied "many strategies to reduce production," the source said. Mono PERC and ...

