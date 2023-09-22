The Chinese manufacturer also inked new strategic cooperation agreements while displaying the new line of solar modules at RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas.Runergy, a solar module manufacturer established in China in 2013, introduced a series of solar module lines at the RE+ conference in Las Vegas. The company displayed both n-type and traditional PERC cell technology. Among the new modules displayed was a 54 half-cell n-type module with a full black aesthetic designed for rooftop applications. The module is a small, lightweight format that carries 425 W of maximum output power. The new module, HY-DH108N8B, ...

